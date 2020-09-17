TV Ratings: ACM Awards Lose a Third of Audience From 2019, Still Dominate Wednesday

This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, which saw Taylor Swift deliver her first solo ACM performance since 2013, lost a substantial chunk of their viewership from the previous year.

A total of around 6.6 million viewers tuned in to the 2020 edition, which represents roughly a 33% drop year-to-year. The 55th annual ACM Awards show scored a 1.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from a 1.6 last year. However, despite the drop, those numbers were by far the strongest for any show on broadcast on Wednesday night. This year’s ACM Awards were previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out a full list of last night’s winners here.

A results episode of “America’s Got Talent” was a distant second, coming in with a 0.6 rating and 5.1 million total viewers. While that’s even with last Wednesday’s results episode ratings-wise, it’s down around 8% in terms of people tuning in. Following “AGT,” an “Ellen’s Game of Games” replay scored a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million viewers. A “Chicago P.D.” rerun rounded things off with a 0.3 and 1.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on ABC, a special on the Notre Dame cathedral fire only drew 1.4 million viewers. “Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris” scored a 0.2 rating, the lowest on the night for the Disney-owned network. A “Goldbergs” replay led the way with a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million viewers, followed by a “Black-ish” rerun with a 0.3 and 1.6 million.

Two reruns of “Masterchef” cooked up a 0.5 rating and an average of 1.5 million viewers for Fox.

Meanwhile on CW, a new episode of “The 100” delivered a 0.2 rating and 683,000 viewers, followed by “Coroner” with a 0.1 rating and 754,000 viewers.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.