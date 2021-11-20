TV Ratings: 20/20 Dominates With Turpin Sisters' 'House of Horror'
In the latest TV ratings, 20/20‘s profile of Jennifer and Jordan Turpin, sisters who for years suffered years of torture at their parents’ hand, delivered 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, surging week-to-week to hit season highs and dominate Friday in both measures.
Opening ABC’s night, Shark Tank (4.2 mil/0.6) rose to hit and tie season highs.
Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.5) dipped.
Leading out of a S.W.A.T. rerun, CBS’ Magnum P.I. (5 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) both dropped some viewers while steady in the demo.
Elsewhere, NBC’s The Wall (2.2 mil/0.3) was down a bit in audience while The CW’s Nancy Drew (366K/0.0) added some eyeballs.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
