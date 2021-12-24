The TV quiz of the year: from It’s a Sin to Squid Game
How’s your 2021 TV knowledge? Test how much love you’ve been giving your favourite shows with our brain-tickling end-of-year quiz
In WandaVision, who was it all along?
Wanda
Vision
Agatha
Pietro
In Starstruck, to which 1990s R&B hit did Rose Matafeo perform a celebratory post-coital dance?
I Wanna Sex You Up
Return of the Mack
This is How We Do It
No Diggity
Who was Omar Sy’s character in Netflix’s Lupin based on?
A detective from a 1992 action film
A gentleman thief from 1905
A folk song from the 1700s
A cartoon rabbit
The fourth season of Call My Agent! included a lot of clunky product placement. What brand of food did Noémie conspicuously eat during a scene of particular emotional distress?
Häagen-Dazs
Babybel
Milka
Mikado
What was unusual about Kaley Cuoco’s love interest in The Flight Attendant?
It was a dog
It was a shop mannequin
It was a dead person
It was Kaley Cuoco
The Inside No 9 episode Wuthering Heist combined two storytelling genres. What were they?
Commedia dell’arte and gangster films
Kabuki theatre and disaster movies
Sinakulo and slapstick
Vaudeville and slasher movies
What made Mare in Mare of Easttown famous as a child?
She was a national spelling bee champion
She learned to drive at the age of eight
She was a high school basketball star
Her unusual name
What was unusual about episode seven of Only Murders in the Building?
All the dialogue was sung
All the dialogue was in Estonian
There was no verbal dialogue
Only the animals spoke
What used to be wrong with the Tammy Craps dolls in I Think You Should Leave?
Their heads were full of farts
Their limbs were made of rancid meat
They indoctrinated children against capitalism
They exploded
Which one-syllable exclamation was most frequently used in It’s a Sin?
Ha
La
Ah
Uh
Which of these was not a game in Squid Game?
Tiddlywinks
Marbles
Tug of war
Red light, green light
In Adjani Salmon’s BBC pilot Dreaming Whilst Black, what convinces Kwabena to finally quit his job?
A colleague raps a racial slur at a staff karaoke night
A manager repeatedly asks him about Will Smith
Someone strokes his hair in the canteen
He is mistaken for a service worker
Solutions
1:C - The Marvel show’s main villain was revealed to be Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, as revealed in her own theme tune., 2:B - The hook-up took place on a houseboat., 3:B - He was based on the Arsène Lupin character created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905, who in turn was based on Pierre Alexis Ponson du Terrail’s fictional adventurer Rocambole, from 1857., 4:D - Elsewhere, Sofia interrupted a scene to espouse the benefits of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream., 5:C - Cuoco’s character woke up next to a man’s corpse after a one-night stand, but that didn’t stop her having a meaningful continuing relationship with him., 6:A - It included moments of fourth-wall breaking, referred to by one character as “Fleabagging”., 7:C - Unfortunately, her basketball skills did not help her solve the murder of the dead child., 8:C - Except for the final line, shouted by Steve Martin’s character., 9:A - But don’t worry, the employee who farted into the dolls’ heads has been fired., 10:B - Subsequently transformed into La T-shirts, sold by the Terrence Higgins Trust., 11:A - There was also the titular Squid Game, which remains pointlessly complicated., 12:A - The song is Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown.
Scores
8 and above.
Not bad, but imagine how much better you’d do if you were able to watch TV without absent-mindedly scrolling through your phone at the same time.
12 and above.
You are the grand oracle of television. You know more about television than anyone else alive. If only you had friends to share this with.
4 and above.
You chose to take a TV quiz, but you got most of the answers wrong. The logical conclusion is that you only watch bad television.
0 and above.
I don’t understand. You endured the second year of a global health crisis and you didn’t watch any television? What’s wrong with you?
