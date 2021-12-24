The TV quiz of the year: from It’s a Sin to Squid Game

How’s your 2021 TV knowledge? Test how much love you’ve been giving your favourite shows with our brain-tickling end-of-year quiz





In WandaVision, who was it all along? Wanda Vision Agatha Pietro Starstruck. In Starstruck, to which 1990s R&B hit did Rose Matafeo perform a celebratory post-coital dance? I Wanna Sex You Up Return of the Mack This is How We Do It No Diggity Who was Omar Sy’s character in Netflix’s Lupin based on? A detective from a 1992 action film A gentleman thief from 1905 A folk song from the 1700s A cartoon rabbit DIX POUR CENT

TEN PERCENT (AKA CALL MY AGENT!) Season 2 The fourth season of Call My Agent! included a lot of clunky product placement. What brand of food did Noémie conspicuously eat during a scene of particular emotional distress? Häagen-Dazs Babybel Milka Mikado What was unusual about Kaley Cuoco’s love interest in The Flight Attendant? It was a dog It was a shop mannequin It was a dead person It was Kaley Cuoco The Inside No 9 episode Wuthering Heist combined two storytelling genres. What were they? Commedia dell’arte and gangster films Kabuki theatre and disaster movies Sinakulo and slapstick Vaudeville and slasher movies What made Mare in Mare of Easttown famous as a child? She was a national spelling bee champion She learned to drive at the age of eight She was a high school basketball star Her unusual name What was unusual about episode seven of Only Murders in the Building? All the dialogue was sung All the dialogue was in Estonian There was no verbal dialogue Only the animals spoke What used to be wrong with the Tammy Craps dolls in I Think You Should Leave? Their heads were full of farts Their limbs were made of rancid meat They indoctrinated children against capitalism They exploded Which one-syllable exclamation was most frequently used in It’s a Sin? Ha La Ah Uh Which of these was not a game in Squid Game? Tiddlywinks Marbles Tug of war Red light, green light In Adjani Salmon’s BBC pilot Dreaming Whilst Black, what convinces Kwabena to finally quit his job? A colleague raps a racial slur at a staff karaoke night A manager repeatedly asks him about Will Smith Someone strokes his hair in the canteen He is mistaken for a service worker

Solutions

1:C - The Marvel show’s main villain was revealed to be Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, as revealed in her own theme tune., 2:B - The hook-up took place on a houseboat., 3:B - He was based on the Arsène Lupin character created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905, who in turn was based on Pierre Alexis Ponson du Terrail’s fictional adventurer Rocambole, from 1857., 4:D - Elsewhere, Sofia interrupted a scene to espouse the benefits of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream., 5:C - Cuoco’s character woke up next to a man’s corpse after a one-night stand, but that didn’t stop her having a meaningful continuing relationship with him., 6:A - It included moments of fourth-wall breaking, referred to by one character as “Fleabagging”., 7:C - Unfortunately, her basketball skills did not help her solve the murder of the dead child., 8:C - Except for the final line, shouted by Steve Martin’s character., 9:A - But don’t worry, the employee who farted into the dolls’ heads has been fired., 10:B - Subsequently transformed into La T-shirts, sold by the Terrence Higgins Trust., 11:A - There was also the titular Squid Game, which remains pointlessly complicated., 12:A - The song is Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown.

Scores

8 and above. Not bad, but imagine how much better you’d do if you were able to watch TV without absent-mindedly scrolling through your phone at the same time. 12 and above. You are the grand oracle of television. You know more about television than anyone else alive. If only you had friends to share this with. 4 and above. You chose to take a TV quiz, but you got most of the answers wrong. The logical conclusion is that you only watch bad television. 0 and above. I don’t understand. You endured the second year of a global health crisis and you didn’t watch any television? What’s wrong with you?

