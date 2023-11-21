TV presenter Annabel Giles dies after being diagnosed with 'highly aggressive' brain tumour

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Television presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died, aged 64, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in July, her children said in a statement.

She died "peacefully" on Monday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove, the statement said, after battling stage four Glioblastoma, a "fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour".

The mother-of-two had undergone brain surgery and "countless radiotherapies" and displayed "remarkable resilience and strength", her children Molly and Tedd said, adding that "she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end".

"In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness of Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others," the statement said.

"Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did."

A message from Annabel’s children x pic.twitter.com/l8F8oDGo2f — Annabel Giles 💙🇪🇺 (@Annabel_Giles) November 21, 2023

