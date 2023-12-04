TV presenter Ade Adepitan calls out inaccessible Tube stations after having to be carried up stairs

TV presenter Ade Adepitan has hit out at the lack of accessibility on public transport after sharing a video of being carried up stairs on the Tube.

The wheelchair basketball player and media personality shared a clip of two members of the public carrying him up a flight of stairs on the Jubilee line because the lift was broken.

He called the situation “dangerous” and said it was proof that public transport does not work for disabled people.

“Have you ever had to be carried up the stairs on your commute to work, as the lifts you need to use are out of order and there is no one on the platform to help you?” he said in a message to senior Cabinet ministers, including Rishi Sunak.

“This is dangerous and it proves that the transport system isn’t fit to cater to people with physical disabilities and you’re still gonna try demonise us?

“Like we are lazy, useless and undeserving of support. No way.”

In the clip, the TV star can be heard to say: “Shout out to these guys who are carrying me up the stairs on the Jubilee line, but this is out of order … what a liberty.”

He then goes on to investigate whether a lift to take him down the stairs is also out of order, after being told that it is not working too.

According to campaigning body Transport for All, only 92 out of 272 London Underground stations have step-free access, although at around half of these there is no level boarding and so a manual boarding ramp is required.

Meanwhile, the Docklands Light Railway uses driverless trains and stations are generally unstaffed, meaning those requiring assistance may not be able to use it.

Plans announced for ten more stations, including Arnos Grove, Finchley Road and West Hampstead to become step free were announced earlier this year.

The TfL website states that if a passenger arrives at a Tube, Elizabeth line or Overground station and the lift is unavailable, staff will help you to plan an alternative journey to your destination.

It also promises to book disabled passengers a taxi at TfL cost if there are no reasonable step-free routes.

TfL has been contacted by the Standard for comment.