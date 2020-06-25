TV News Roundup: Peacock Unveils ‘Psych 2: Lassie Come Home’ Trailer (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

In today’s TV News Roundup, Peacock released the trailer for “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” and HBO announced the premiere date for its upcoming documentary “Showbiz Kids.”

DATES

HBO has announced its upcoming documentary “Showbiz Kids” will premiere on July 14 at 9 p.m. Directed by former child actor Alex Winter, the film chronicles the unique experiences of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry through a combination of archival footage and interviews. The film comes from Ringer Films, with Bill Simmons serving as executive producer along with Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock has released trailers for its launch slate of original programming. NBCUniversal’s streaming service will become available on July 15. Watch the new trailers below.

“Brave New World” is an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel of the same name. David Wiener serves as showrunner; Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Owen Harris also executive produce the series; Brian Taylor served as an executive producer on the pilot.

“The Capture” is a mystery series about a detective looking to arrest a special forces agent trying to clear his name. Rosie Alison, Ben Chanan, Tom Coan, David Heyman, Ben Irving and Tom Winchester serve as executive producers.

“Intelligence” is a comedy series about an NSA agent attempting to take over his investigative unit. Nerys Evans and Morwenna Gordon serve as executive producers.

“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” is the second feature film followup of the USA detective series. Steve Franks, Chris Henze, Dulé Hill and James Roday serve as executive producers.

“In Deep with Ryan Lochte” is a documentary series about the Olympic swimmer’s experience at the 2016 Rio Olympics and his training for the upcoming games.

“Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr.” is a documentary series featuring Dale Earnhardt and Matthew Dillner telling forgotten stories about speedways.

Season 13 of “Curious George” will be a Peacock exclusive. The adaptation of the children’s book series of the same name is executive produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Kirschner, Jon Shapiro and Ellen Cockrill.

“Cleopatra in Space” is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name about a time-traveling Cleopatra dealing with being a teenager. The series is executive produced by Doug Langdale and Scott Kreamer.

Season 2 of “Where’s Waldo?” will be exclusive to Peacock. The adaptation of Martin Handford’s books is executive produced by F.M. De Marco and John Tellegen.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Shaquille O’Neal, John Lithgow and Ozuna will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Ibram X. Kendi and Patton Oswalt will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Rachel McAdams and John Early will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Russell Crowe, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and Charlie Puth will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.“

SPECIALS

The Oprah Winfrey Network will air a one-hour reunion special for “If Loving You Is Wrong” on June 30 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Edwina Findley Dickerson, the special will feature cast members reliving moments from the series, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions from fans. The original series aired its series finale on June 16 and was produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios.

Disney Channel has announced “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” and “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist,” two new specials featuring celebrity guests and performances. Both specials will premiere back to back on July 10 at 8 p.m. “Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” will feature stars performing songs from fan favorites including “High School Musical 2,” “Camp Rock 2,” “Let It Shine,” “Descendants 3” and “ZOMBIES.” “Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist” will be hosted by Laura Marano and will showcase performances from Sia, China Anne McClaine with Sierra and Lauryn McClain and more.

AWARDS

The 7th Annual Reality Television Awards announced its winners on Wednesday. Notable winners include Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” for outstanding host for “The Titan Games,” Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough for reality queen and reality king for “World of Dance,” Amy Poehler for new show for “Making It,” Simon Cowell for best competition show for “America’s Got Talent,” and “Hell’s Kitchen” for overall show. NBC led the pack with 11 wins, followed by TLC with three. The full list of winners can be seen on the awards show’s official website.

PODCASTS

Benztown and McVay Media Podcast Networks, along with Fred Bronson and YEA Networks, have announced a new podcast for “American Idol” fans. “Idol Memories” features a series of conversations about the competition show. The podcast is hosted by “American Idol” executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. The first episode, featuring Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini, is now available to listen to on podcast platforms.

