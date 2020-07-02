TV News Roundup: Netflix Greenlights Animated Series ‘DeadEndia’

Click here to read the full article.

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has given the green light to animated series “DeadEndia,” and ABC has revealed that Anthony Anderson and Billy Eichner will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” during the week of July 6.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has obtained 2D animated series “DeadEndia” based on the horror-comedy graphic novels created by Hamish Steele. The show will be produced by London’s Blink Industries and is set for a global premiere on the platform in 2021. “DeadEndia” follows Barney, Norma and their talking dog Pugsley as their summer job at a haunted house theme park turns out to host real supernatural creatures. The cast will feature Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Clinton Leupp a.k.a. Miss Coco Peru as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logs and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News has promoted Catherine McKenzie to executive producer of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” as well as “ABC News Live.” “GMA3: What You Need to Know” was created by McKenzie and the “ABC News Live” team to provide in-depth coverage of all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, booking guests such as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian. McKenzie has worked for “Good Morning America” since 2009 and has been a leader in ABC News’ livestream coverage of the Oscars, the 2018 midterm elections and Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings. Most recently, she executive produced two primetime specials for ABC, “America in Pain” and “Juneteenth.”

PRODUCTION

TBS has announced that starting July 6, “Conan,” starring Conan O’Brien, will begin production from Largo at the Coronet venue in West Hollywood. There will not be a studio audience and interviews will continue to take place via Zoom, but a limited number of staff and crew will be present. O’Brien said in a press release that he started out performing improv at the Coronet in 1986, and is excited to help keep the venue running during the pandemic. In addition, Team Coco will debut a digital version of their monthly standup show on July 9 via the streaming platform Twitch. “Conan” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m.

LATE NIGHT

ABC has revealed that Anthony Anderson and Billy Eichner will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” July 6-10. Guests throughout the week will include Tracee Ellis Ross; Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser; D.L. Hughley; Bubba Wallace; Amy Schumer; South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison; Billy Porter and Kim Petras.

