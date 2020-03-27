TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘Future Man’ Final Season Trailer (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu released a trailer for the third and final season of “Future Man,” and Fox and iHeartRadio’s upcoming concert special added Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith to its lineup.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released a trailer for the third and final season of “Future Man.” As the series enters its home stretch, Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) become fugitives, attempting to evade capture and clear their names as they travel through time. All eight episodes of the final season will stream April 3. The series comes from Sony Pictures Television. Matt Weaver, James Weaver, Ben Karlin, Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as executive prodcuers. Watch the official trailer below.

Quibi has released a trailer for “Dismantled,” the mobile streaming platform’s upcoming cooking competition program. In each episode, two blindfolded chefs will attempt to approximate a mystery dish that’s cannon-blasted into their faces. The series is hosted by Tituss Burgess. Guest judges include Dan Levy, Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch and Rou Choi. “Dismantled” will premiere on Quibi when the app launches on April 6. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith have joined the lineup for the upcoming benefit special “Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” The music event will provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Previously announced performers include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw. Elton John will host. The special will air on Fox and the iHeartRadio app on March 29 at 6 p.m. John Sykes and Tom Poleman of iHeartMedia serve as executive producers alongside Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions.

Fox Nation will present a live concert special entitled “A Night with John Rich Live!” to provide entertainment to those sheltered in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. John Rich, country music star and host of “The Pursuit!”, will go live from his Nashville home to perform a set of his own hits, as well as favorite songs from other artists and requests from viewers submitted via social media. Fox Nation will remove its subscription paywall for the concert. The special will also be made available on Fox News Digital and Fox News social platforms. The special will air live tonight at 5 p.m.

INITIATIVES

Disney Channel will begin broadcasting interstitial messages between its programming as part of its new “We’re All In This Together” series. These messages will feature more than 35 Disney Channel stars filming themselves from their homes and neighborhoods while self-isolating. These videos are designed to assure children that they are not alone during the coronavirus health crisis. This series of messages will premiere today on both Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube channel. A video featuring clips from a number of the interstitials can be found below.

