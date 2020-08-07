TV News Roundup: Hulu Debuts ‘Pen15’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu revealed the trailer for season 2 of “Pen15,” and AMC announced the renewal of “Soulmates.”

RENEWALS

AMC renewed anthology series “Soulmates” for a second season ahead of its first season premiere, which the network also announced will be Oct. 5. Written by Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein, “Soulmates” takes place in the year 2035, when technology has been developed that can inform a person who their soulmate is. Each episode features a different cast of characters and storyline centering around the decision to find out or not find out this life-changing news. The cast includes Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Betsy Brandt, JJ Feild, Bill Skarsgård, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Shamier Anderson and Laia Costa.

DATES

NBC News and MSNBC announced the launch of a week-long special series called “Coronavirus and the Classroom,” beginning Aug. 9. The series will focus on the state of education in the U.S. as students prepare to go back to school amidst surging coronavirus cases. The week will begin with an episode of “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” featuring a panel of educators discussing school re-openings and answering viewer questions. “Today” will address the topic throughout the week with a series of special reports on socially distanced schools, teaching Black history and tips on handling back-to-school stress for both students and parents. On Aug. 12, “Today All Day” will livestream a town hall hosted by Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager which will cover education inequality and mental health concerns when sending students back to school during a pandemic. Lester Holt will also anchor a special on Aug. 13 featuring guidance from correspondents and experts.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a trailer for the second season of “Pen15,” premiering on Sept. 18. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine star as 13-year-old versions of themselves, navigating the confusing world of middle school in the year 2000. Watch the trailer below.

Hulu also released a trailer for “Woke,” a new semi-animated comedy series starring Lamorne Morris that will be available on the platform on Sept. 9. “Woke” follows Keef (Morris), a cartoonist who is finally finding success until an incident of police brutality changes the way he sees the world. Watch the trailer below.

