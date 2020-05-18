TV News Roundup: HBO Max Releases ‘Legendary’ Trailer (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

In today’s TV News Roundup, HBO Max released a trailer for its upcoming voguing competition show “Legendary,” and Netflix announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “The Politician.”

DATES

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of “The Politician” will premiere on the streamer on June 19. In this season, Ben Platt returns as Payton Hobart, now caught in the throes of a race for the New York State Senate. Platt, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall and Gwyneth Paltrow serve as executive producers.

George Lopez announced his first Netflix original comedy special will debut on June 30. The special, titled “We’ll Do It for Half,” features Lopez discussing race, age and politics as topics among the Latino community. Watch Lopez’s Instagram announcement of the special here.

Amazon Studios has announced that Gina Brillon’s new one-hour stand-up special will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 5. In the special, titled “The Floor is Lava,” Brillon discusses her childhood, culture and transition into married life. The special comes from Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video and is executive produced by Brillon, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Judi Marmel, Jenny Callaghan and Jason Pascal. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max has released the first trailer for “Legendary,” the streamer’s upcoming unscripted ballroom competition show. The series follows young voguing teams competing in balls and showcasing fashion for a panel of judges including Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. “Legendary” comes from Scout Productions. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg serve as showrunners. David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams also serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has named Ezequiel “Quelo” Fonseca Zas as general manger of streaming and mobile for international. Fonseca Zas had been serving as senior vice president of emerging business for VCNI Americas. In his new role, Fonseca Zas will report for his streaming responsibilities to Pierluigi Gazzolo, VCNI’s president of streaming and studios, and for his mobile responsibilities to Raffaele Annecchino, president of VCNI EMEAA and leader of mobile strategy. Fonseca Zas will lead VCNI’s streaming business, strategy and international product rollout, with a focus on Pluto TV, Paramount Plus and Noggin, as well as lead development of mobile products and partnerships with telephone companies.

