All the TV and movie streaming services to know about, from Netflix to Disney+

Louise Whitbread
·12 min read
&lt;p&gt;From gripping series to Oscar-winning films, these will keep your preoccupied&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

From gripping series to Oscar-winning films, these will keep your preoccupied

(iStock)

The prime minister announced on Saturday 31 October that England will enter a second lockdown on Thursday 5 November, meaning pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will close, along with entertainment and leisure venues. Mixing with other households inside will also be banned until at least Wednesday 2 December.

This means that we’ll have plenty of evenings and weekends ahead of us that will need filling with more than just virtual escape rooms, Zoom quizzes and exercising.

While great ways to pass the time, if you’re finding it a struggle to switch off after work or want to get into a new series for a bit of escapism from the news, then there’s no shortage of streaming services to see you through the coming weeks.

From reality TV series to Oscar-winning films, there are thousands of titles to watch across all genres that will keep you entertained.

The best thing about streaming is you can watch what you want across multiple devices, with no ad interruptions, and often all the episodes will be in one place and available at the time same time, so you won’t need to wait a week to find out whodunit.

Plus you can watch them on the move, so when things do eventually go back to normal, it’ll liven up a boring commute.

Netflix

With more than 6,000 films and TV shows to choose from, it's the biggest streaming platform. Along with hosting classics like Gilmore Girls and Friends, it’s also created its own films and series, many of which make for brilliant viewing with titles like The Queen’s Gambit, Stranger Things, The Crown and Ozark.

Selected shows will also be available to download so you can watch without an internet connection too.

Cost per month: Membership starts from £5.99 for a basic plan that allows you to watch on one screen at a time. With the £8.99 package, you can watch on two screens with some HD content. The premium membership is £11.99 where four screens can be used, with programmes available in HD and 4K.

Free trial: In the UK, Netflix currently does not offer a free trial but you can cancel your membership at any time.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Watch now

Disney +

This launched at the end of March and is a hub of all things made by Disney and Pixar. It has more than 500 films, 350 series and 26 Disney Originals which will keep kids and adults happy.

There’s plenty to binge on from the entire Star Wars back catalogue to classics like The Lion King, as well as National Geographic and all the Marvel movies.

You can download videos on up to 10 devices per account, and they will last as long as they are on the Disney+ platform.

Cost per month: £5.99 or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Free trial: New users have a seven-day free trial before being charged for a monthly subscription.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th gen+), Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Watch now

Amazon Prime Video

As Netflix’s biggest rival, Amazon Prime Video offers users the choice to rent or buy TV shows, films and documentaries, alongside the ones included in your membership.

It has a wide selection of programmes and you can filter your browsing by separating what’s free with your membership from anything that would require an additional purchase. It’s home to huge series such as Grand Tour, The Office US, The OC, One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy.

Cost per month: £7.99

Free trial: It offers a 30-day free trial to new users

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku

Watch now

Sky On Demand

Membership to Sky's streaming platform grants you access to more than 1,000 things to watch, including box sets to binge such as Fleabag, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Cherynobl, The Wire and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Some of its programmes are available to download too and with the Sky Go app, you can live stream some shows in 4K resolution.

Cost per month: Prices vary according to the channels included in your package

Free trial: It does not offer a free trial to users

How to watch: It’s compatible with Sky Q, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Xbox, PlayStation and a NOW TV box

Watch now

Now TV

Offering TV passes from five categories; entertainment, kids, hayu, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, Now TV also has more than 300 box sets and Sky Original series and films. You can mix and match your passes too to suit your preference.

It’s where to head if that blockbuster series you’ve got on your list isn’t to be found on Netflix, with series like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things or Modern Family.

Cost per month: From £7.99

Free trial: It offers a seven-day free trial

How to watch: It’s compatible to watch on TVs, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, LG Smart TV, PC, Mac, smartphone and tablet

Watch now

hayu

For reality TV show fans, hayu has them all, especially the big American franchises including RuPaul's Drag Race, Real Housewives, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Watch What Happens Live.

It also has true-crime series and dating shows if you’re missing out on your Love Island fix.

Cost per month: £4.99

Free trial: New users get one month free

How to watch: hayu is compatible on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Channels, Now TV, Roku, Netgem, Samsung TV, Chromecast and Android TVs

Watch now

Apple TV+

Apple's own streaming service is very competitively priced, at less than a fiver a month, and it's also pushing it with new products, where you get your first year free if you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV streaming box.

Shows include Carpool Karaoke, This Morning Show and Oprah’s Book Club, with more to buy or rent also, plus it includes access to catch up channels on BBC iPlayer.

Cost per month: £4.99 or £49.99 for a year

Free Trial: It offers a seven-day free trial

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th gen+), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku

Watch now

Quibi

One of the newer streaming sites is Quibi, which is only available on your phone, and is designed for quick, easy to digest programmes, with everything coming in at under 10 minutes in length.

It’s a good one to enjoy with a tea break from work or if you’re waiting to hop on a Zoom call with friends, and the long free trial gives you ample time to decide if it works for you.

Cost per month: £7.99 or £95.88 a year.

Free Trial: It offers a very generous 90-day free trial.

How to watch: It’s available to watch on Apple and Android phones.

Watch now

Britboxâ€‹

Home to more British box sets than any other streaming service – there’s 289 to choose from – Britbox offers comedies, soaps, films and documentaries, and there's no adverts to interrupt your screen time.

Standout shows include Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, Victoria Wood As Seen on TV, Broadchurch and Whitechapel.

Cost per month: £5.99 or £71.88 for a year.

Free Trial: It offers a 30-day free trial.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Apple or Android smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Watch now

Mubi

Made for film buffs, this service is home to cult, classic and independent movies. It picks a “Film of the Day” and includes filmmaker retrospectives and spotlights on film festivals like Sundance and Cannes to keep you up to speed on cultural moments in film.

You can access its database of 30 films at a time, where a new one is added every day.

Cost per month: From £9.99 or £95.88 a year

Free Trial: It offers a seven-day free trial

How to watch: It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices, Apple TV (4th gen), LG TV (WebOS), Roku, Samsung and Sony Bravia TVs/Blu-ray Players, Sony PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in Europe

Watch now

Curzon Home Cinema

With this service, you won’t feel like you're missing out on trips to the movies, as the on-demand platform makes titles available the same day they arrive on cinema screens.

Grab some popcorn and settle into the sofa while keeping on top of the latest releases across the globe. Simply sign up, rent a film for 48 hours, sit back and enjoy.

Cost per month: Prices vary per film, starting from 99p up to £11.99 for new releases.

Free trial: There is no free trial available, but when you register you get a free film.

How to watch: It’s compatible with Apple iOS 9 and above, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon FireTV, Amazon Firestick, Androids, Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

Watch now

BFI Media Player

You’ll find an abundance of critically acclaimed movies to get stuck into on the British Film Institute (BFI) Player which has a library of films to rent, subscribe to watch or for free. Rentals start from £2.50 but you can also subscribe monthly too.

You can even rent a body of work by a particular actor, we’ll be glued to Tilda Swinton in We Need To Talk About Kevin.

Cost per month: £4.99

Free trial: It offers a 14-day free trial for new users

How to watch: It’s compatible with Apple, Android, Samsung Smart TVs (2015 and later) and Chromecast

Watch now

Marquee TV

If you're missing the theatre and are craving watching some dance and opera, then Marquee is the service for you. It also has music, documentaries and productions from places like The Royal Ballet Company, The Royal Shakespeare Company and Opera Zurich.

Saving you money on tickets, you can get a front-row seat to shows you might have missed out on. Work your way through The Nutcracker, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Giselle with a glass of wine in hand dressed up to the nines in your best pyjamas.

Cost per month: £8.99 or £89.99 a year

Free trial: It offers a 14-day free trial

How to watch: It’s compatible to watch with Apple, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Chromecast

Watch now

Shudder

If you're into your adrenalin pumping horror, thriller and suspense genres then get stuck into Shudder's library of films, TV shows, podcasts and live streams with a mix of classics and new releases

You can also access it with an Amazon Prime Video membership for £4.99 a month, which offers a 30-day free trial

Cost per month: £3.99

Free trial: It offers a seven-day free trial

How to watch: It's compatible to watch with Apple, Android (mobile), Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox

Watch now

Funimation

This is your go-to streaming service for all things anime. It offers subbed and dubbed shows, some available only weeks after airing in Japan, all in one place.

There are new episodes of shows added each week and everything is ad-free. There's also a blog by Funimation staff on must-see picks and character breakdowns if you're new to the genre.

Cost per month: £4.99

Free trial: It offers a 14-day free trial

How to watch: It's compatible with Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung and LG Smart TVsâ€‹, PlayStation 4, Xbox Oneâ€‹ and Roku

Watch now

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll offers anime, manga and drama titles, some as soon as an hour after being broadcast in Japan, with more than 1,000 titles available.

It claims to offer the largest collection of globally licensed anime and alongside streaming shows, it also hosts anime events, award shows and sells merchandise.

Cost per month: £6.50

Free trial: It offers a 14-day free trial

How to watch: It's compatible to watch on Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Rokuâ€‹, iOS, Android and Windows Phone, Playstation 3 and 4, Playstation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Wii U

Watch now

Kanopy

If you're cash-strapped, head to Kanopy, a streaming service that allows you to watch its movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos for free, thanks to its ad-free partnership with public libraries and universities.

You will need to be a member of a participating library or university to have access, you can find out your nearest one here, or your university here.

How to watch: It's compatible to watch on desktop and Roku. Accessibility for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV is launching soon.

Watch now

