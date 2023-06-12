A ~TV Insider~ Says Netflix Is Considering Continuing 'The Crown' in a Series of Movies

The Crown has been busy filming its sixth and final season, but apparently Netflix isn't ready to say goodbye to the popular show just yet, and might (emphasis on might!) want to continue it in movie form?

The Sun spoke to a ~TV insider~ who told them that a series of movies is under consideration—similar to what ended up happening with Downton Abbey.

“Although this sounds like a drastic change, it’s one that proved a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as two hit films," the source says. "Creating a movie, or perhaps a series of specials, means creators would have so much more flexibility to jump in terms of time and topics. They could deliver a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis in the 1930s. Down the line, there’s the option to revisit the 21st century royals, perhaps focusing on Harry meeting Meghan and his fallout with William.”

Season six will cover the tragic death of Princess Diana, and will apparently end with then-Prince Charles' remarriage to Camilla Parker Bowles. We'll also see the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship play out.

Anyway, TBD on if The Crown actually ends up continuing in a series of movies, but it should be noted that RadioTimes published a piece after The Sun, saying that "there are currently no concrete plans in place regarding any future spin-offs."

Either way, I, for one, would be thrilled to enter The Crown Cinematic Universe at Netflix's earliest possible convenience.

