TV Host Tamron Hall Signs With UTA and Range Media Partners

Award-winning broadcast journalist Tamron Hall is the latest addition to the UTA and Range Media Partners rosters. Hall signed with UTA and Range ahead of Season 5 of her talk show “Tamron Hall Show,” where she serves as host and EP.

“Tamron is a multifaceted talent and creator whose resume includes everything,” said Jay Sures, UTA vice-chair, in a statement. “From winning awards as a talk show host and journalist, to being an acclaimed novelist. She has extraordinary creativity and drive and we’re delighted to partner with her and bring the full range of UTA’s capabilities to her ventures across entertainment, media and business.”

More from Variety

After its launch in Sept. 2019, Hall and her daytime syndicated strip have earned three Daytime Emmy noms (as well as two Daytime Emmy wins), two Gracie Awards and an NAACP Image Award for outstanding talk series.

“We are wildly impressed by the career Tamron has built,” said Michael J. Kagan and Denise Draper, co-heads of non-scripted TV at Range Media. “Her brilliance is evident in all she does, leading her to tremendous success across a diverse slate of projects. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with her and supporting all her current and future aspirations.”

Hall has been a familiar face in broadcast journalism since the mid-1990s. In 2007, she joined MSNBC and NBC News, where she hosted “NewsNation with Tamron Hall” and “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall.” In 2014, she became the first Black female co-host of NBC’s “Today,” debuting as co-anchor for the “Today” third-hour block alongside Natalie Morales, Al Roker and Willie Geist. In 2015, Hall received the Edward R. Murrow award for her segment on domestic violence.

Story continues

As she joins UTA and Range, Hall is also represented by Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.