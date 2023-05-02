TV host Stephen Colbert backs screenwriters strike

Stephen Colbert's Late Show was broadcast as normal on Monday - CBS

One of America’s best-known late-night television hosts has thrown his weight behind Hollywood’s striking screenwriters.

As the dispute threatened some of America’s most popular programmes, Stephen Colbert used his monologue at the start of his show to voice solidarity.

The strike, involving more than 11,000 writers, is expected to take a number of evening talk shows off air.

But the Late Show with Stephen Colbert was pre-recorded, which meant it was broadcast as normal on Monday.

Colbert shared a photo with his writers at the beginning of the broadcast.

“Everybody, including myself, hopes both sides reach a deal. But I also think the writers’ demands are not unreasonable,” he said.

“I am a member of the Guild; I support collective bargaining.

“This nation owes so much to unions. They are the reason why we have weekends.”

Several shows which rely on “on the day” content are under threat including Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show.

Writers picket in front of Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood - AFP

There are also questions over weekend programmes including the long-running Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight, hosted by British broadcaster, John Oliver.

Television stations have scheduled to broadcast repeats to fill the gap.

Screenwriters on Tuesday mounted pickets in New York and Hollywood.

The strikers, members of the Writers Guild of America, are in dispute with major studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Writers have accused the studios of trying to create a “gig economy” by expecting writers to work as freelancers.

Studios have also accused the union of demanding shows employ a minimum number of writers whether they were needed or not.

Prominent writers turned to social media to press their case. Sal Gentile, one of the writing team on Late Night with Seth Meyers, wrote: “Writers are asking for less per year than what Fox paid in one defamation suit.”

Thousands of writers went on their first strike in 15 years, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal - AFP

Bryan Cogman, one of the writers of Game of Thrones, added: “I naively hoped we’d be closer on this, even if we did strike.

Story continues

“This has driven home how important it is for all of us to stand our ground.”

And David Simon, who wrote The Wire, added: “Looks like it’s time to cancel my streaming services.”

“Unpaid internships for younger writers. Seriously. Free work. That was the counter.”