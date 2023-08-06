TV executives are turning heroines into cookie cutters

Movie still from the 1940 film, "Rebecca"

In a recent Telegraph interview, the screenwriter Andrew Davies mildly deprecated a tendency towards monoculture among the heroines of current period television dramas. “Strong” female characters are in favour, to the near-exclusion of less feisty types. In meetings with executives, Davies’s pleas for a “frail, delicate, slightly soppy” heroine were briskly rebuffed.

This might be a necessary corrective to the pervasive tradition (much more entrenched, it must be said, in film and television drama than in the classic novels of Davies’s brilliant adaptations), of the female heroine as a supporting character. Yet the spirited woman is not a modern construct: there is not, and never has been, a shortage of resilient, idiosyncratic and courageous fictional female characters.

Quieter temperaments, it is true, are often consigned to the role of observer and narrator, as in Daphne du Maurier’s novel, Rebecca, which bears the name of its wickedly charismatic anti-heroine. The mousy narrator is identified only as the second Mrs de Winter, an apparent cypher in a sinister drama in which she is a helpless pawn.

Such retiring figures may feature only in the background of the stories they tell, yet the real power is theirs: they control the narrative. And while the genteel, perennially disappointed heroines of the novels of Barbara Pym and Anita Brookner are now very much out of fashion, the current vogue for “strong” women heroines seems to conflate resilience with extroversion and assertiveness.

This is a distortion as damaging in its way as the relegation of women to simpering sidekicks. Jane Austen’s Fanny Price and Anne Elliot are not assertive, but their apparent passivity conceals an inner core of moral strength. George Eliot’s Dorothea Brooke harbours a romantic vision of herself as the helpmeet of a great man, but her capacity for self-delusion is magnificently transformed into self-knowledge.

These “frail, delicate, slightly soppy” women are as powerful, in their way, as their more assertive sisters. And in speaking up for them, Davies makes an important point: if the only role models in popular culture are feisty women, what hope for the frail, delicate, slightly soppy rest of us – both female and, indeed, male?

Good stories involve change and growth: that much is universally understood. But some strength is rooted in frailty, and we need to hear those stories, too.

Performative normality

For those of us who missed joining the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, last week at his Taylor Swift-themed early morning spinning class in Santa Monica, California, a recherché consolation prize is on offer: a single night on 9 September at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb guesthouse in adjacentish Montecito. Booking opens on 15 August, and the experience (offered free of charge) includes dinner in their “wine room” with Gwyneth and her husband, producer Brad Falchuk, who have had the “brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely”.

One night, with dinner thrown in, seems scarcely enough to appreciate the guesthouse facilities, “nestled right in nature”, let alone alleviate loneliness. But perhaps it is not the loneliness of her guests that Gwynny seeks to alleviate. Amid her high-octane celebrity neighbours – Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, the Sussexes, perhaps the founder of Goop longed for the exotic experience of hanging out with what Jarvis Cocker called Common People.

