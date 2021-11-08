TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game vs Auburn

South Carolina football begins its season-ending home stretch with a matchup against the Auburn Tigers in Columbia on Nov. 20 after traveling to Missouri this week.

The Gamecocks play the Tigers on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Auburn carries the series history against South Carolina 10-2-1 — the Tigers have only lost to the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium once, when South Carolina upset a then-No. 15 Auburn last season behind two Jaycee Horn interceptions.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 2-4 SEC) host Auburn (6-3, 3-2) after traveling to Missouri this week, while the Tigers come to Columbia after hosting Mississippi State.

South Carolina football schedule for 2021

Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0 Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17 Sept. 18: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13 Sept. 25: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 Oct. 2: South Carolina 23, Troy 14 Oct. 9: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20 Oct. 16: South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20 Oct. 23: Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14 Oct. 30: OPEN Nov. 6: South Carolina 40, Florida 17 Nov. 13: at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson