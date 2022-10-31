TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina road game against Florida
South Carolina football will make the trip to Gainesville next week to play the Florida Gators.
Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks play Billy Napier’s Gators at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Florida dominates the all time series with a 29-10-3 record.
The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Nashville and play Vanderbilt this Saturday, while Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) will face Texas A&M on the road.
South Carolina 2022 football schedule
Sept. 3: South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14
Sept. 10: Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
Sept. 17: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
Sept. 24: South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20
Sept. 29: South Carolina 50, S.C. State 10
Oct. 8: South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
Oct. 22: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24
Oct. 29: Missouri 23, South Carolina 10
Nov. 5: at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Nov. 12: at Florida
Nov. 19: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 26: at Clemson