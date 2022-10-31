TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina road game against Florida

South Carolina football will make the trip to Gainesville next week to play the Florida Gators.

Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks play Billy Napier’s Gators at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Florida dominates the all time series with a 29-10-3 record.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Nashville and play Vanderbilt this Saturday, while Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) will face Texas A&M on the road.

South Carolina 2022 football schedule