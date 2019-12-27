What TV channel is Germany vs. USA on? Schedule, time for World Juniors 2020 game
United States stars K'Andre Miller, Cole Caulfield, Shane Pinto and Spencer Knight could not hold on for a win against Canada in Thursday's 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. Despite the 6-4 loss in the opening game, the Americans played a high-intensity, skilled game against the Canadians that also showcased a top-notch power play.
Fortunately for American head coach Scott Sandelin and his team, that was just the first of four Group B games; they will have another chance for a win on Friday against Germany.
The Germans haven't featured in this tournament since 2015 when they were relegated to Division 1A, but the country played its way back this year after winning the 1A World Junior Championship last December. Germany's team is headlined by Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider and the Carolina Hurricanes' Dominik Bokk, as well as 2020 NHL draft prospect Tim Stutzle.
It's not going to be an easy task for the Germans to take down the Americans, though: even after a first-game loss to Canada, the United States is still expected to finish at the top at the tournament. However, if there is one thing the world juniors shows fans every year, it's to always expect the unexpected.
Here is how to watch the United States and Germany at Ostravar Arena in the Czech Republic on Friday:
How to watch Germany vs. United States
TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network
TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/3/4
Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play on NHL Network and will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.
Germany vs. United States: When is puck drop?
Date: Friday, Dec. 27
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Full World Junior Championship schedule
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. United States
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland vs. Slovakia
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Germany
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Switzerland vs. Sweden
1 p.m.
TSN3
Russia vs. Canada
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland
9 a.m.
TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
9 a.m.
TSN3
Germany vs. Canada
9 a.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
11:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Semifinal
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game
1 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
(All times Eastern)