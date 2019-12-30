What TV channel is Czech Republic vs. USA on? Schedule, time for World Juniors 2020 game

The United States made a statement Sunday in the 2020 World Junior Championship with a decisive 3-1 victory over Russia. It will look to follow up that result with a victory Monday over the Czech Republic

Now leading Group B of the World Juniors after Sunday's victory, the Americans can keep sole possession of first place by beating the host nation. It won't be easy, of course; the Czechs, naturally, have received raucous support from the home fans and can expect more of the same as the games grow in importance.

Monday's game at Ostravar Arena in Vitkovice will be the last of the group stage for the U.S., and it could be a crucial one given how hotly contested the group has been.

The Czechs enter Monday's game with a win and a loss — the defeat was a mild surprise, given that it was to Germany.

Here is how you can watch Czech Republic-United States on Monday:

How to watch Czech Republic vs. United States

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

TV channel (Canada): TSN 4/5

Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play on NHL Network for U.S. viewers. He will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

Czech Republic vs. United States: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Dec. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Full World Junior Championship schedule

MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 p.m. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 1 p.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 11:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 p.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 1 p.m. TSN, NHLN

(All times Eastern)