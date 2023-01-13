What TV channel are the Carabao Cup 2023 semi-finals on? Dates, draw details and kick-off times

Telegraph Sport
·2 min read
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the trophy and celebrates surrounded by team mates during the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool - Marc Atkins/Getty Images
The Carabao Cup semi-final line-up has now been finalised with Newcastle United facing Southampton and Manchester United taking on Nottingham Forest over two legs.

Many will anticipate a Wembley date between Manchester United and Newcastle - a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final - but Southampton's shock win over Man City shows they should take nothing for granted.

When are the Carabao Cup 2023 dates?

Semi-finals: Week commencing January 23 and January 30

Are the matches on TV?

The matches will be on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, but the exact fixture dates and schedule have not been finalised.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

This season's final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26. Last year's final kicked off at 4.30pm, but the 2023 final start time is yet to be confirmed.

Is the Carabao Cup final on TV?

Yes. It'll be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Which teams are still in the competition?

  • Manchester United

  • Newcastle

  • Southampton

  • Nottingham Forest

Who is playing in the quarter-finals?

Who are the favourites to lift the trophy on February 26?

Erik ten Hag's in-form Manchester United are now marginally odds-on favourites to win a first major trophy since 2016, at a best-price of 10/11.

Newcastle United are now a best price of 7/4 to win their first piece of domestic silverware since 1955, and are one of a handful of clubs never to have played a game at the new Wembley.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest are unsurprisingly the outsiders at a best price of 11/1 and 14/1 respectively.

