TV Baftas 2023: Kate Winslet and Billie Piper walk red carpet

Comedians Rob Beckett (left) and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the ceremony this year

A string of stars from the small screen walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Bafta TV Awards.

The ceremony, which recognises the best television programmes of 2022, is taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are a few of the famous faces who posed for photographs ahead of the event, which is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

(We hope you're a fan of the logo for P&O Cruises, because the Bafta sponsor was plastered all over the red carpet backdrop.)

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman's outfit playfully referred to her hit reality competition series The Traitors

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse wore a dress best seen during a strong gust of wind

Left to right: Best leading actor nominees Cillian Murphy, Taron Egerton and winner Ben Whishaw

Billie Piper was nominated for her performance in I Hate Suzie Too

Am I Being Unreasonable? stars Lenny Rush, who won best male comedy performance, and Daisy May Cooper

Michelle Visage (left) and Clara Amfo hosted the red carpet coverage ahead of the ceremony

David Harewood and Adrian Lester posed together on the red carpet

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly (right) and the show's most recent champion Hamza Yassin

Ant and Dec (Anthony McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly) wore traditional black tuxedos...

...while actors Martin Freeman and David Tennant added a splash of colour

Leading actress winner Kate Winslet with her daughter Mia Threapleton - who appeared together in I Am Ruth

Big Brother's new host AJ Odudu and Loose Women star Judi Love

Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff, who won best supporting actress, and Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett walked the red carpet with his pregnant wife Hannah Cooper

Writer and actress Sharon Horgan, actor Damian Lewis, and musician Jax Jones, who is opening the ceremony

The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Sherwood's Lesley Manville are nominated for leading and supporting actress respectively

Newsreaders Clive Myrie, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Huw Edwards, who recognised in the news coverage categories

