TV Baftas 2023: Kate Winslet and Billie Piper walk red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet
Comedians Rob Beckett (left) and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the ceremony this year

A string of stars from the small screen walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's Bafta TV Awards.

The ceremony, which recognises the best television programmes of 2022, is taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are a few of the famous faces who posed for photographs ahead of the event, which is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

(We hope you're a fan of the logo for P&O Cruises, because the Bafta sponsor was plastered all over the red carpet backdrop.)

Claudia Winkleman attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
TV presenter Claudia Winkleman's outfit playfully referred to her hit reality competition series The Traitors
Motsi Mabuse attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse wore a dress best seen during a strong gust of wind
Left to right: Actors Cillian Murphy, Taron Egerton and Ben Whishaw
Left to right: Best leading actor nominees Cillian Murphy, Taron Egerton and winner Ben Whishaw
Billie Piper at the Bafta TV Awards
Billie Piper was nominated for her performance in I Hate Suzie Too
Lenny Rush and Daisy May Cooper
Am I Being Unreasonable? stars Lenny Rush, who won best male comedy performance, and Daisy May Cooper
Michelle Visage and Clara Amfo attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
Michelle Visage (left) and Clara Amfo hosted the red carpet coverage ahead of the ceremony
David Harewood and Adrian Lester
David Harewood and Adrian Lester posed together on the red carpet
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly (right) with the show&#39;s most recent champion Hamza Yassin
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly (right) and the show's most recent champion Hamza Yassin
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
Ant and Dec (Anthony McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly) wore traditional black tuxedos...
Martin Freeman and David Tennant
...while actors Martin Freeman and David Tennant added a splash of colour
Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England
Leading actress winner Kate Winslet with her daughter Mia Threapleton - who appeared together in I Am Ruth
Big Brother&#39;s new host AJ Odudu and Loose Women star Judi Love on the TV Baftas red carpet
Big Brother's new host AJ Odudu and Loose Women star Judi Love
Anne-Marie Duff and Vick Hope
Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff, who won best supporting actress, and Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope
Joel Dommett walking the red carpet with his pregnant wife Hannah Cooper
The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett walked the red carpet with his pregnant wife Hannah Cooper
Writer and actress Sharon Horgan, actor Damian Lewis, and musician Jax Jones, who is opening the ceremony
Writer and actress Sharon Horgan, actor Damian Lewis, and musician Jax Jones, who is opening the ceremony
Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville
The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Sherwood's Lesley Manville are nominated for leading and supporting actress respectively
Clive Myrie, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Huw Edwards
Newsreaders Clive Myrie, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Huw Edwards, who recognised in the news coverage categories

All images subject to copyright.