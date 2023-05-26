TV Academy Cancels Its 16th Annual Honors Event, Which Had Been Set for Next Week

The Television Academy has canceled plans to hold its 16th Television Academy Honors, which had been slated to take place next Wednesday, May 31. “After discussions with the WGA and out of deference to those impacted by the ongoing labor dispute, the Television Academy is cancelling the Television Academy Honors reception which was scheduled for the evening of May 31. We appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the org said on its website.

“The Academy would like to congratulate this year’s Honors recipients and thank them on behalf of the entire industry for their groundbreaking and inspiring work,” the org added.

HBO Max’s “We’re Here,” Netflix’s “Mo” and Amazon Prime Video’s recently canceled “As We See It” were among the programs set to be recognized at the event.

Honorees that had been selected to be recognized include what the Academy said represented “some of the most significant and impactful television of 2022.” The programs honored also include ESPN’s “37 Words,” Peacock’s “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” and PBS’ “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

In addition to this year’s honorees, the Honors selection committee was set to give special recognition to the documentary series “Profiled: The Black Man,” (Discovery+) produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, acknowledging its “thought-provoking social justice content.”

The scripted and unscripted honorees tackle subjects that include neurodiversity, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, equal rights for women, the experience of immigrants and refugees, and racism, xenophobia and antisemitism.

Bryan Leder, governor for the professional representatives peer group, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee with Kim Taylor-Coleman, C.S.A., governor for the casting director peer group, serving as vice chair.

