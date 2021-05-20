Tuya Smart and SATCO Partner to Expand Smart Lighting Reach in North America

Tuya Smart
·3 min read

The partnership will support SATCO’s promotion of their STARFISH brand.

SANTA CLARA, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, and SATCO Products, Inc., a leader in the lighting industry for more than a half century, today announced the expansion of their partnership to give both companies new key advantages in the North American smart home market.

SATCO is a leading supplier of lighting products throughout North America, providing LED lamps, fixtures, and electrical solutions to the industrial, commercial, and residential lighting markets. With five strategically located distribution centers in the United States and with others in Mexico, Canada, and Puerto Rico, SATCO has earned a strong reputation for reliability not only with its 15,000 products but with its promise to its 7,000 customers: We do the light thing, we do the right thing.™

The STARFISH brand leverages SATCO’S unique lighting expertise and experience to offer smart Wi-Fi enabled lighting products that bring convenience, security, wellness, and interconnection to the home. Each STARFISH product features an integrated Tuya Wi-Fi module. User control is accessible through mobile devices, voice assistants, and Samsung SmartThings. These smart devices, when used in conjunction with the STARFISH app, enable total home integration with other ‘Powered by Tuya’ products via the secure and encrypted cloud-based platform.

This new alignment opens up STARFISH to a world of interconnected devices powered by Tuya’s smart technology, expanding the in-home connectivity of STARFISH products to possibilities beyond the lighting world. SATCO joins Tuya’s ecosystem with other industry-leading partners, expanding SATCO’s STARFISH products into a larger community of connected devices.

SATCO launched STARFISH in early 2021 with a robust line of lighting products including lamps, fixtures, and decorative ambient lighting products. The products have an assortment of options like tunable white and full RGB color changing modes, styles like filaments and globes, and additional features like wet location and cut-to-length tape light; there’s something for every space in a home. Already, it has been a great success, selling out with 100% increases month over month to become one of SATCO’s most popular lines.

“This is an exciting opportunity, which brings quality systems together under one global umbrella. Tuya Smart has been a critical partner in the creation of the STARFISH brand, and we look forward to our continued development of revolutionary products and technologies together,” said Brian Brandes, SVP of Product Development and Marketing, SATCO.

“Tuya is thrilled to be partnering with SATCO and collaborating on their new STARFISH lighting line,” said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya North America. “SATCO is a leading brand across a number of channels including electrical distribution, and we are proud to support their technological needs for success in the North American smart home market.”

STARFISH 2.0 is already underway with the new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products coming online now. More products are in development to produce continuous line evolution and growth.

About SATCO

SATCO Products, Inc., established in 1966, is a privately held New York based company that offers a wide variety of lighting products to an international lighting and electrical market. With three major brands its offering includes LED, incandescent, halogen, fluorescent, HID and energy efficient lamps under the SATCO brand, decorative and functional lighting fixtures under the NUVO brand and now Smart Connected Lighting and Home under the STARFISH brand. For more information on SATCO, visit www.satco.com and www.satcostarfish.com

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading global IoT Cloud Platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya’s platform has smart-enabled more than 310,000 device SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 324,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

For more information, please visit: Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ann Marie Olivo-Shaw Tuya Smart global_pr@tuya.com


