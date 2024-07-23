Tuttosport: ‘Unsellable’ status and captaincy pride – West Ham rebuffed in Tomori pursuit

West Ham United have come forward and expressed an interest in signing Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan but is seems as though he will not be going anywhere this summer.

It was first reported by Ben Jacobs that West Ham are indeed keeping tabs on the centre-back and their interest is ‘genuine’. He stated that there are no negotiations for now, and then Calciomercato.com followed up with a confirmation of the interest and a price tag of €40-45m.

According to what is being reported by Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Milan consider Tomori unsellable. He has been one of the certainties of the defensive department over the past two years, and there is no desire to remove a pillar from it.

Yesterday Tomori posted a photo on Instagram with a photo of him in action in the first friendly against Rapid Wien. He proudly displayed the captain’s armband on his arm which he wore for the entire second half, demonstrating that he is one of the leaders of this team.

It would likely take an astronomical offer therefore to make Milan’s stance change, and given that West Ham have already spent big on Max Kilman this summer that seems unlikely to arrive.