Tuttosport: After signings comes renewals – the latest on Maignan, Pulisic, Reijnders and Theo

AC Milan were among the busiest clubs in Europe during the winter transfer window, with five signings and six exits. However, the work for the directors is not over.

Tuttosport (via MilanPress) this morning asks the question: what happens to those who have been wearing the Milan shirt for a while now and need new contracts? Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Tijjani Reijnders and Christian Pulisic stand out above all.

The starting point is a good one: everyone wants to continue playing for Milan. This is what reassures the club and, consequently, the fans. Starting talks with this premise makes things easier, even if the foreign sirens always risk shattering the beautiful relationship between club and player.

The captain is now the goalkeeper Maignan, chosen specifically by Sergio Conceicao for his leadership and communication on the pitch. There is a basic agreement between the parties for the contract that will expire in June 2029 and a salary of €5m net per season, so his is most advanced.

Then there is Reijnders, considered by many to be the best in Serie A in his role. It is inconceivable to think in Milan without this version of the Dutchman, and he too is expected to stay as a pillar of the side by renewing until June 2029 (with an option to 2030) and a salary of €3.5m net plus bonuses.

More Stories / Exclusive

SM: ‘A solid deal’ – Milan considering ‘entire’ feasibility of Felix arrival

1 February 2025, 13:40

SM Exclusive: Midfielder will undergo medical for Milan Futuro tomorrow – the latest

31 January 2025, 19:00

SM: Agent arrives amid new enquiries – Milan’s stance on Pavlovic exit outlined

23 January 2025, 18:15

Pulisic is having another season at a very high level, and there has been talk of him extending too. Due to his important on the field and on the marketing side, there will be no separation with Pulisic. The details of the renewal have not yet come to light though, the paper states.

What about Theo Hernandez? The negative season he is having has led the Rossoneri to put his renewal on hold, even if it should come regardless of the results. They will continue negotiating from a starting point of €7m net per season, or at least that’s what his entourage wants.