Tuttosport: Milan player ratings for Torino draw – Maignan miraculous; subs provide spark

AC Milan had to fight from two goals down to earn a draw against Torino on Saturday night at San Siro, with two late goals eventually stealing a point.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan) has their ratings from the game, starting with Mike Maignan who was ‘miraculous’ at times to ensure Torino only ever led by two goals, and he earned a 7 out of 10.

Davide Calabria (5.5) ‘starting off like a rocket’ but was then ‘replaced amid boos’, while Malick Thiaw (4) scored a ‘clumsy own goal’ and ‘chose to abandon Zapata’ for the goal that doubled the lead for the away side.

Fikayo Tomori was ‘deployed on the centre-right to prepare for Pavlovic’s entrance, he duelled with Zapata and often struggles to contain him’, getting a 5.5. Alexis Saelemaekers (same score) played at left-back to start but ended up in ‘three different positions, perhaps even confusing him’.

Ismael Bennacer got a 5 while Ruben Loftus-Cheek was given a 6 for playing in a ‘new role forces him to run forward less’ but he arguably should have had an assist for Rafael Leao in the 41st minute with a lovely through ball.

Leao ‘remains the match-breaking element for Milan’ but missed chances that could have made the night more routine, so he got a 5, while Samuel Chukwueze got the same after a difficult night where he struggled to get into the game.

Christian Pulisic (5) was deployed as an attacking midfielder but offered ‘low contribution’ and ‘missed two chances that are not typical of him’. Rating: 5 Luka Jovic (4.5) had ‘a header at the end of the first half and nothing more’.

Tijjani Reijnders was praised for his impact off the bench and providing more incisiveness from midfield, earning a 6.5, while Theo Hernandez was also given the same.

Noah Okafor (7) scored the goal that earned the draw, Yunus Musah (6.5) showed a desire to get on the ball and provided the cross for the 2-2, and Alvaro Morata (7) scored with an Inzaghi-esque redirection.

Finally, Paulo Fonseca (5.5): “The defensive phase did not seem better than Pioli’s. With the substitutions – three out of five are starters – he gets the match back on track and partially saves his debut.”