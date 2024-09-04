Tuttosport: ‘Buying or leasing’ – how much Milan and Inter would spend on San Siro renovation

At the start of the year, WeBuild came forward, offering themselves for the job of renovating San Siro. However, Inter and AC Milan are yet to decide if they want to go ahead with the idea, and today, a report has suggested how much it will cost them to go ahead with the plans.

In the past few months, the San Siro-San Donato decision has taken somewhat of a backseat. Whilst work is ongoing, it has not been the main focus of the club, understandably, given the mercato was ongoing. Nevertheless, a decision is expected this month.

UEFA see the iconic stadium as an ideal host for the 2027 Champions League Final, but the stadium requires some modernisation for this to happen – which is an understandable request. During an interview on Tuesday, though, Milan’s Mayor, Beppe Sala, suggested that a decision will not be made before the expected date of September 13.

Ultimately, the most important factor of the decision is the price, and today Tuttosport (via Milan News) reports that building a new stadium will cost around €1 billion, whereas renovating San Siro would cost between €300-400 million, of course, split between the two clubs.

Additionally, the report states that this would be the cost to renovate the stadium and the surrounding areas, but more importantly, it is also mentioned that this cost would also include ‘buying it, or leasing it for 90 years’. If buying the stadium were to be an option, surely this makes the project much more attractive.