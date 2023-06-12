Tutoring back for a second year at St. Clair Catholic

Genevieve Devost is considering making a change to her career path after tutoring at her former elementary school, St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Corunna. Devost, a second year social work student at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, is one of 29 post-secondary students who will serve as tutors with St. Clair Catholic School District until the end of the school year.

“It has been a special experience,” said Devost, as she is considering teaching as Her experience has been such a good one, she might have changed her mind on the career path she wants to pursue, as she is now considering teaching.

She helped 12 students last year and she is expecting the same this year. All of the 29 tutors are spread out among 17 schools. The tutors underwent a two day orientation on May 1 and 2, providing them with strategies to best help students in one on one supports in literacy and math.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The tutors also serve as another positive young adult role model for our young students, who enjoy spending time with them to practice and further develop their skills in literacy and numeracy,” said Director of Education Laura Callaghan.

Devost said the teachers, principals and students have been so welcoming to her and she looks forward again to the time in the school with the students.

Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent