New Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure vows to fight for place

Rwandan goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure has vowed to fight for his place in the Tusker squad after he joined the Brewers.

The former AS Kigali custodian joined 11-time Kenyan champions on a three year deal on Thursday.

Mvuyekure, who was roped in place of Patrick Matasi who moved to the Ethiopian Premier League with St. Georges, knows that it will not be a walk in the park after joining a crowded field that hasHarambee Stars veteran custodian Duncan Otieno, Robert Mboya and Byrne Omondi.

“The goalkeepers that I have found here are working really hard. Definitely, it will not be easy but I know we are a team and if we push each other the competition will be healthier and we will achieve more,” vowed the former APR and Rwanda Police goalie.

Mvuyekure added that his drive for success played a key role in his move t Ruaraka. “I joined Tusker because I know it’s a team that wants to win and not just participate.

“I know them for winning titles and I love winning too so I want to help them achieve the same target.”

Tusker are set to take on Silver Strikers FC in an international pre-season friendly on Friday.