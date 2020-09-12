Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Rachit Thukral

Mercedes has an unbroken record in qualifying so far in 2020, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton claiming all eight pole positions between them.

Out of the two, Hamilton maintains an upper hand with six poles to Bottas' two - and the British driver has not qualified outside the front row all season long, although he was hit with a grid penalty in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz emerged as Mercedes' closest qualifier at Monza last weekend, while Sergio Perez also performed well to put Racing Point on the second row of the grid.

Ahead of this weekend's Tuscan GP, Perez announced that he would leave Racing Point at the end of the year, with Sebastian Vettel taking his place at the team that would be rebranded as Aston Martin in 2021.

What time does qualifying for the Tuscan Grand Prix start?

The Tuscan GP qualifying session will get underway at 3pm CEST at Mugello. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020  Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Italian GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mugello throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Tuscan Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'17.879  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'17.927 0.048
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.186 0.307
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.409 0.530
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'18.676 0.797
6 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'18.805 0.926
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'18.839 0.960
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'18.981 1.102
9 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'19.068 1.189
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'19.140 1.261
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'19.219 1.340
12 France Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'19.224 1.345
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'19.267 1.388
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'19.322 1.443
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'19.457 1.578
16 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'19.478 1.599
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'19.551 1.672
18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'19.836 1.957
19 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'19.840 1.961
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'20.034 2.155
View full results

Tuscan Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.989  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'17.196 0.207
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'17.235 0.246
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'17.971 0.982
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'18.039 1.050
6 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'18.115 1.126
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'18.198 1.209
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'18.244 1.255
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.385 1.396
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.400 1.411
11 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'18.462 1.473
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.498 1.509
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'18.651 1.662
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'18.658 1.669
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'18.736 1.747
16 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'18.843 1.854
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.944 1.955
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'18.983 1.994
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'19.113 2.124
20 France Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'19.257 2.268
View full results