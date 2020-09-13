Tuscan Grand Prix LIVE: Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton after huge crash on lap 8

Follow all the latest from the Tuscan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton starts on pole looking to extend his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Hamilton has a 47-point advantage over his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and is already closing in on an extraordinary seventh world title. Bottas starts second on the grid with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon locking out the second row.

As they take on what is their home track, the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Ferrari’s struggles continue with Sebastian Vettel starting 14th on the grid, although his teammate Charles Leclerc begins in fifth. Race starts 2.10pm BST and you can follow all the latest below: