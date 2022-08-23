Turtles, terrapins and tortoises: How old is the oldest turtle? Does it have a name?

Life on earth is as fascinating as it gets. Different species live different lifespans. The average human life expectancy is just under 80 years, according to Our World in Data. But underwater animals like red sea urchins, Greenland sharks and sea turtles are known to live longer than that.

With the scientific name Chelonioidea, sea turtles are known for migrating long distances through ocean waters. They even make an appearance in Disney’s “Finding Nemo,” as the character Crush who says this in passing to Nemo’s dad: “Hundred and fifty, dude, and still young. Rock on!” So, how old are these magnificent creatures?

According to Britannica, tortoises are exclusively land animals while sea turtles only visit the shores to lay eggs and return to the underwaters. However, not all land turtles are tortoises.

How old is the oldest turtle?

Although from the same scientific order as sea turtles – Testudines – tortoises have longer life expectancy than sea turtles. According to Pet Keen, the average life expectancy of tortoises is anywhere from 80 to 150 years. Some species are known to live even longer, up to 250 years.

In January of 2022, Guinness World Records identified the oldest land-living animal, Jonathan, a 190-year-old tortoise, making him the oldest tortoise ever.

The official title reads “oldest chelonian” -- a category which encompasses all turtles, terrapins and tortoises, according to Guinness World Records.

Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise and is believed to have been born in 1832,according to CNN. The giant tortoise was gifted to Sir William Grey-Wilson and arrived in St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882. Soon after Jonathan's arrival, Grey-Wilson became the governor of St. Helena, an island under British Overseas Territories.

Head of St. Helena tourism, Matt Joshua, told CNN the tortoise could be older than presumed. "Jonathan could actually be 200 because the information regarding his arrival on the island is not exact and because there's no real record of his birth," he said.

How old is the oldest sea turtle?

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the estimated lifespan of sea turtles is anywhere between 50 and 100 years.

However, marine biologists have made it clear that determining the age of these sea turtles can be difficult while alive. According to Discover magazine, the modern technology used to find the age of sea turtles can be used only on deceased turtles that wash ashore. Most of their lives, sea turtles spend migrating under water across oceans, making it hard for experts to keep up.

What is the difference between turtle and tortoise?

Another difference is tortoises are generally herbivores while turtles are omnivores.

Next time you're confused between turtles and tortoises, remember that the Testudines consist of 14 families and around 200 species.

