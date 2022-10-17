Turtle Time is over! Bravo just announced the all-new cast of The Real Housewives of New York

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·5 min read

The Real Housewives franchise is used to new faces — even on the same person — but never has an entire cast been replaced. Until now.

At BravoCon, the legally-sanctioned fight club for gays and divorcees, overlord Andy Cohen brought out the new ladies jogging through Manhattan's elite circles for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York.

Cohen had previously warned that this was happening back in March when he disclosed that the Housewives of New York would be completely booted and rebooted.

"I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show," Cohen said in a Variety profile. "What we're looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of."

RHONY season 19 cast
And true to his words, the newest holders of the sacred apples made their debut, to the surprise and possible confusion of fans, on stage at a special BravoCon taping of Watch What Happens Live.

There was nary a recognizable face in the bunch, save for ex-J. Crew "It"President Jenna Lyons. who is no stranger to reality TV. The professional stylemaker had her own show on HBO Max for one season, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, but the rest of the cast will be completely unknown to most of America.

So toss back those dirty martinis and let's meet the gals:

Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina, born and raised in New York. She is the creative director of Scout the City, which originated as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination. Scout the City chronicles Sai's adventures of chic parenting from her home in Brooklyn [Note: Justice for Alex McCord] where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist who moved to New York and made it her home. At a young age, Ubah fled to Kenya with her dad and brother, but later moved to Canada where she was spotted by a photographer and was subsequently signed by a modeling agency. Ubah is also an entrepreneur and the founder of UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company she built from scratch.

Erin Dana Lichy is a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family. A born go-getter, Erin became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. Erin's husband is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law. The couple share three children together and live in Tribeca. Erin is super sociable, loves being around others and is always up for a good time.

Jenna Lyons is former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, where she was widely recognized as the creative force behind the American retail chain's phenomenal rise from floundering catalogue chain to one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US. Jenna is now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand, LoveSeen, and resides in New York City with her son Beckett.

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show "Bashert," where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

Jessel Taank is an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box. Jessel, who is of British-Indian descent, met her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa, after they were introduced by a friend at a bar. Romance didn't spark immediately and they remained close friends for years before they began to date. The two married in Mexico in 2014 and have twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional. A cheeky "trophy wife in training," Brynn has a penchant for interior design, fashion and hosting dinner parties from her (small but mighty) West Village apartment. Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.

Notably, this cast is far more diverse than previous RHONY casts, as was made painfully obvious in season 13 when Ebony K. Williams joined as the first Black Housewife of New York and several veterans proceeded to routinely stick their Manolos in their mouths when it came to matters of race.

As for those vets, Cohen also promised a spin-off series with OG Housewives, but the closest thing announced so far is Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, a Simple Life-like reality show with cabaret ... star(?) Luann De Lesseps and dilapidated townhouse habitué Sonja Morgan.

Premiering on Bravo in 2023, the show follows Luann and Sonja as they pack up their Vuitton trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Ill. to help "spruce up" the place. "Hijinks and hilarity" have been said to follow.

The new season of The Real Housewives of New York will premiere on Bravo in 2023. Till then, we'll always have Scary Island.

