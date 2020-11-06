'Turtle on his back flailing': Anderson Cooper denounces President Trump's falsehood-laden speech

Media pundits are labeling President Donald Trump's falsehood-laden speech a new low in American democracy.

On Thursday, Trump wrongly claimed victory in the presidential race from the White House press briefing room, where he attacked the integrity and results of the election.

"We are interrupting this because what the president of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue," said CNBC's Shepard Smith, who formerly worked at Fox News for over two decades.

At one point, a visibly irritated Smith asked his producers to "take him out of my ear please" as the president's speech roared on.

"There is only words here, no truth," Smith said.

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB

— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

NBC's Lester Holt also interjected amid Trump's grievances and falsehoods: "We have to interrupt here, because the president made a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that."

CNN's Anderson Cooper compared Trump's last-ditch efforts to "an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time was over."

ABC's Terry Moran said, "This is not a reality TV show, this is an American election."

WATCH: @lesterholtnbc fact-checks remarks made by President Trump during White House press conference. pic.twitter.com/ipWA7afZ3V — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

CNN carried Trump's full speech from the White House, much to the dismay of MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough tweeted, "Why is CNN running this? It is one lie after another designed to foment violence."

CNN's Jake Tapper described Thursday as a "sad night for the United States of America." He called Trump's attempt to "attack democracy … pathetic."

CNN's Abby Phillips called Trump's narrative "dangerous to our country."

"What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their President say that," @jaketapper says on CNN. "To falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie." pic.twitter.com/okO58zshjR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020

Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent who witnessed Trump's speech in person, said the president "sounded like somebody who is just a sore loser."

"He saw the writing on the wall and the writing on the wall says he’s a one-term president," Acosta added.

In response to a Twitter user who said they are "going to have some wine" following Trump's press conference, Katie Couric replied, "same."

Journalist Maria Shriver called Trump's attempt to undermine the election "startling."

Later, Tucker Carlson said his program is "going to do our absolute, dead-level best – because we care about the country – not to incite paranoia or fear." However, he echoed the president and proceeded to peddle unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Contributing: Bill Keveney

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anderson Cooper, Lester Holt denounce Trump's falsehood-laden speech