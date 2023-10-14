Canadian Jonas Brothers fans get exclusive opportunity for VIP concert experience with Turo

Jonas Brothers fans can meet the brother and go to their concert in style with Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas listing cars on Turo in Vancouver and Montreal.

"Our Canadian fans always have a special place in our hearts, as we’ve filmed movies and recorded albums while stationed in Canada," a statement from the Jonas Brothers reads. "That’s why we chose some of our favourite Turo vehicles for fans to experience alongside us on tour."

The peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace will have three cars in Vancouver and three cars in Montreal chosen by the brothers, listed for $300 per day. Additionally, Jonas Brothers fans who book these cars will get the keys from Nick, Joe or Kevin, a will receive a swag bag with "Jonas Brothers memorabilia," and two VIP tickets to a Jonas Brother concert in those cities, including VIP parking.

The Jonas Brother have been on a world tour since August, ending June 20, 2024 in Belfast.

They previously played a show in Toronto. Upcoming Canadian shows are in Vancouver (Nov. 11), Edmonton (Nov. 14), Winnipeg (Nov. 16), Ottawa (Nov. 29) and Montreal (Dec. 1).

The Jonas Brothers hand-picked cars fans can book on Turo in Vancouver and Montreal are:

Vancouver: Electric Rivian R1T

Electric Rivian R1T in Vancouver on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

The Rivian R1T is the first-ever electric truck. If you're 30 years old or older, book this truck to meet Kevin.

Vancouver: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 in Vancouver on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

This Tesla fits up to five people and has 400 km range. Book this car if you're at least 25 years old to meet Joe.

Vancouver: Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler in Vancouver on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

This Wrangler Rubicon seats five people. You must 25 years old to book this vehicle and meet Nick.

Montreal: Electric-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E

Electric-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E in Montreal on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

You can book this electric Mustang if you're at least 25 years old and you get an opportunity to meet Joe.

Montreal: Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra in Montreal on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

This coupe has nearly 400 horsepower and seats two people. Meet Nick when you book this car, but you must be at least 25 years old.

Montreal: Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler in Montreal on Turo, listed by the Jonas Brothers (Turo)

This orange Jeep Wrangler has four-wheel-drive. Book this car to meet Kevin and go to the Dec. 1 Jonas Brothers concert.