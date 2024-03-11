Turns out John Cena wasn't fully nude when presenting an award at the 2024 Oscars

John Cena presented the award for best costume design at the 2024 Oscars in nothing but Birkenstocks and an oversized envelope held over his groin.

But as it turns out, he wasn't in danger of flashing anyone at all.

Although the "Fast X" star appeared to be fully naked when he took the stage, backstage photos reveal that he was wearing a protective garment that covered his private parts.

John Cena backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The beige-colored protective garment resembled a piece of underwear and covered Cena in the front and back.

John Cena wore a protective garment that covered his private parts. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Cena's supposed nude moment was meant to be an homage to another infamous Oscars incident: In 1974, a naked man ran behind host David Niven as he introduced Elizabeth Taylor to present the award for best picture.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?" this year's host Jimmy Kimmel said as a shirtless Cena peeked out from behind a stage prop.

"I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit," Cena told Kimmel. "I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea."

Later, since Cena couldn't lift the envelope to announce the winner, Kimmel ended up stepping in and helped dress him in a makeshift toga.

Read the original article on Business Insider