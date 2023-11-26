It Turns Out Costco's Apple Pie Isn't Made In-Store

Apple pie slice with ice cream - Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

If Costco is your go-to destination for pies during the holiday season, you should know that not all the chain's baked goods are made fresh in the store. In a recent Reddit thread, a commenter claiming to work at the Costco bakery shared some disappointing news. It's true that some of Costco's beloved pies are made on-site, but apple pie is apparently not one of them. While shoppers can rejoice in the fact that both the pumpkin and pecan pies are freshly made at the store, it seems that apple pies arrive at various locations frozen.

Frozen apple pies are allegedly gussied up by bakery staff, who add the lattice decoration and sprinkle the top with sugar. Along with enhancing the visual appeal of the pie, this step also ensures a sweet, crunchy texture on the crust. Most people prefer a fresh baked pie, but the frozen status of Costco's apple variety does not deter shoppers one bit. As stated by one person, "Picked up the apple pie while family was visiting the past weekend. It lasted 2 days. 10/10 would eat again."

Read more: All The Benefits Of A Costco Membership

Fresh Vs Frozen Baked Goods At Costco

Staff at Costco bakery - Bloomberg/Getty Images

It wouldn't be feasible for a bustling store like Costco to make every single baked good on-site. In fact, a Redditor claiming to work at the store as a baker stated that the warehouse retail giant uses a few methods when stocking its bakery with goodies. In addition to the apple pie, croissants, cookies, strudel, bagels, artisan buns, and tres leches cakes also come to Costco frozen, along with other baked goods. Some items are baked inside the locations using a premade mixture, and this includes muffins, cheesecakes, and chocolate sheet cakes.

Along with pecan and pumpkin pies, Costco supposedly makes quite a few of its famous baked goods from scratch. The garlic bread, lemon meringue pie, country French bread, cherry pie, granola nut bread, and peach pie are all made inside the Costco bakery. Keep in mind that practices can vary from location to location, both in the types of baked goods available and how these baked goods are prepared. For instance, some chains bake cheesecakes from scratch instead of using premade mixtures.

Story continues

Which Costco Pie Tastes Best?

pumpkin pie with whipped cream - Liliboas/Getty Images

It's tough to come to a consensus on which Costco pie reigns supreme, but the chain's pumpkin pie appears to be a top seller. It's estimated that Costco sells more than six million pumpkin pies during the holiday season each year. While pumpkin pie is a dessert staple during this time of the year, Costco's delicious version is relatively inexpensive, which means that it's too good for shoppers to pass up.

Of course, the chain's apple pie is no slouch, even though it's not made from scratch like other baked goods. Costco's apple pie is frequently praised for its pleasing crunchy texture and nice balance between sweetness and tanginess when it comes to the filling. In fact, lots of people claim that this pie tastes like it was made from scratch. Its large size also makes it a great buy, as it's ideal for holiday gatherings that include lots of friends and family. While it might not be made at the store, Costco's apple pie is still a worthy selection when seeking an unforgettable dessert.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.