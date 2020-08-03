Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2020

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.4 million in July 2020 and decreased by 4.5% compared to July 2019.



In July 2020, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania remained at the level of the previous year, in Latvia decreased by 8.9% and in Estonia decreased by 12.1% year-to-year.

In January through July 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 106.2 million and decreased by 17.7% year-to-year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In January-July 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 18.2% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 12.7% and in Estonia decreased by 22.8%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 184 stores (106 in Lithuania, 51 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 5.5% more than a year ago.

Saulius Bačauskas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843





