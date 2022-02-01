Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2022

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 17.8 million in January 2022 and increased by 167.4% compared to January 2021.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16th December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. In Latvia, the stores were temporarily closed from 19th December 2020. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January 2021.

In January 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 211.4% year-to-year, in Latvia soared by 445.9% and in Estonia grew by 6.3%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 21 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 1.9% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



