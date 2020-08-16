Turnips, London: ‘A clever response to challenging times’ – restaurant review

Turnips, 43 Borough Market, London SE1 9AH (020 7357 8356). Small plates (Wednesday-Saturday) £5-£9, wines from £33, tasting menu (Thursday-Saturday) £65

Fred Foster always dreamed of having a restaurant. He’d supplied fruit and veg to some of the grandest places in London: to the Dorchester and Le Gavroche, and to the great Nico Ladenis in his pomp. It was the logical step. In the end it took a pandemic to make it a reality. “If it hadn’t been for lockdown, we wouldn’t have had a chance to work alongside so many chefs,” Fred told me, when I spoke to him a few days after eating at his pop-up, carved out of the enclosure which, during the day, houses his produce company, Turnips. “That’s how this happened.”

Turnips is a brazen, shameless display of what plants can do given the right encouragement. When Borough Market is at full, gustatory throttle it’s one of those places you go to gawp: at tumbles of wild mushrooms, and vast arrays of melons piled high; at fat, scarlet-blushed radishes, and tangled thickets of green herbs. Turnips, which started in Pimlico, was one of the original traders to move to Borough more than three decades ago, long before its rebirth as a duck confit stuffed, pork pie mongering, gruyère and truffle peddling, oyster crusted retail food destination in the late 90s.

It remained a fixed point as the space went through ever more polished renovations. Few things have stayed the same at Borough over the years. There’s the chorizo roll from Brindisa, more cultural icon than mere food item. And then there’s Turnips. (Side note: I have no patience for those who now sneer at Borough as some tawdry tourist spot. If the market was elsewhere in Europe, the very same self-appointed food grandees who dismiss it would be crawling on their greasy hands and knees to be there and would boast about doing so.)

From early in lockdown, Turnips was sending fruit and veg boxes to vulnerable groups in need, and cooks from some of the restaurants they usually supplied came to help. Among them was Tomas Lidakevicius, one-time executive chef at Jason Atherton’s City Social. “It was while working side by side that we came up with the plan,” Fred says. Or to be exact, two plans. Across from the main Turnips enclosure, tables and chairs have been set out. There’s a temporary open kitchen from which Lidakevicius serves a five-course tasting menu for £65 a head, designed to show off the produce at hand to its best advantage, with flourish and bravado. In the current economic circumstances that strikes me as a brave move.

Certainly, I was more interested in the second part of the operation. At 5.30pm every Wednesday to Saturday, Turnips closes and most of the produce is shifted out, save for an escarpment of squash here or a hillside of apples there. Black drapes cover the emptied stands and high-top tables are brought in. Turnips becomes a small-plates restaurant, serving cocktails and a short menu of dishes priced at between £5 and £9. A few baby turnips are involved. They arrive alongside slices of crisp radish and batons of pepper, among other things, to be dragged through a rough-hewn, punchy hummus, the surface dusted with rust-coloured spice.

To start there are long rectangles of bread which have been deep-fried to a shattering, come-hither golden, alongside an airy, whipped and still warm sauce of cheddar and garlic. Bruschetta are piled with a sea-green pesto made with cavolo nero, with just the edge of the leaf’s bitterness, then topped with the sweetest of chopped tomatoes. A dinky, round Provençal courgette arrives, browned and burnished until just beginning to sag. It has been sliced open, scooped out and filled with a mess of tomatoes, basil and breadcrumbs.

