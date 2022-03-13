What Turning Red means to me as an AAPI parent

Clarissa Cruz
·3 min read
What Turning Red means to me as an AAPI parent

Maybe real revolution happens in everyday suburbia. There's a scene in Pixar's Turning Red (Disney+ out today) where the main character's mother invites her daughter's bestie over for dinner. She enthusiastically accepts: "For Mr. Lee's cooking? Uh, yeah!"

It's a small moment, but the normalcy of a white tween enjoying her Chinese friend's native dishes wasn't lost on me. Growing up in Florida in the '80s, it never occurred to me or my parents to serve Filipino food when my friends came over. We reflexively ordered Dominos, sure that our guests wouldn't want to eat our typical family dinner, which was fragrant and funky, redolent with stewed pork and fish sauce and vinegary condiments. So, cheese pizza and cinnamon twists it was.

Flash forward 30 years, and I'm watching Turning Red with my preschool-age daughter. (Yes, I know she's probably too young, but it couldn't be worse than the time she accidentally took in Scarface; an occupational hazard when you work at EW.) I found myself welling up multiple times during Pixar's latest, which centers on Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a proudly nerdy Chinese Canadian 13-year-old, her traditional parents, and her gang of supportive friends.

I couldn't get over how confident Mei was, how easily she moved between cultures, how there was a movie — a huge studio movie, no less — starring a family that looked and acted a lot like the one I grew up in. As EW critic Leah Greenblatt writes, Turning Red is "most notable for how naturally it forefronts and celebrates Asian culture, and the easy equality with which it treats its female characters."

Turning Red
Turning Red

Disney/Pixar 'Turning Red'

It's a sentiment I've felt more often in the last couple of years: Disney has released a string of films featuring powerful Asian females, whether it's Mulan's stoic, graceful heroine (Yifei Liu), Raya and the Last Dragon's warrior princess (Kelly Marie Tran) and her sidekick Sisu (Awkwafina), or the women of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Awkwafina again, as Katy, but also, Meng'er Zhang as Shang-Chi's sister Xialing, who I found way more intimidating and capable than her titular brother). And not one of them needs a prince for their happy endings.

Between those movies and Turning Red, my 3-year-old daughter (and her 6-year-old brother) has already seen more Asian role models onscreen than I ever did growing up. For someone who still remembers the hot shame of watching Sixteen Candles at a sleepover — my friends cackling at Long Duk Dong — this is huge. Still, there's plenty more work to be done: According to a 2021 study by USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Asian and Pacific Islanders accounted for less than 6 percent of speaking roles and less than 4 percent of leads and co-leads in Hollywood films.

Of course, Turning Red is about more than representation; it's also about normalizing the emotional and physical messiness of puberty, including another cinematic boundary that writer-director Domee Shi (the first woman to helm a Pixar film) wants to cross. "I wish I had a film like this when I was Mei's age," Shi, 34, tells EW of the film's references to menstruation. "For a lot of women and girls, this is still not talked about that much. And I think that was part of my motivation for having that scene in the movie; so that these conversations can happen."

That talk is still a few years off for my daughter and me. But when it's time, I'm happy Shi's movie will be around to light the way. What makes me even happier? It won't be the only one.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: Russia can only take Kyiv if it 'razes it to the ground', President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia can only take Kyiv if it "razes it to the ground" - as he suggested future peace talks could take place in Jerusalem.

  • Snow Falls in Blustery Conditions in Northern Virginia

    Snow showers and blustery conditions affected northern Virginia on Saturday, March 12.Video filmed in Fairfax, Virginia, shows snow blowing in the wind that day.The National Weather Service said a gale warning remained in effect that night and warned of potentially hazardous travel at night due to black ice. Credit: @Phatty_McPatty via Storyful

  • Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

    Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city's leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.

  • ‘The Lost City’ Review: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s Chemistry Carries Charming Jungle Comedy

    SXSW: The "screwball comedy in the jungle" premise is well-worn, but excellent performances from four A-listers save "The Lost City."

  • 'Today' Fans Demand Answers After Seeing Jenna Bush Hager's Bold Fashion Choice

    'Today' show fourth-hour cohost Jenna Bush Hager wore a bright yellow dress on International Women's Day. The NBC star is now being bombarded with questions about her outfit, which she borrowed from costar Savannah Guthrie.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.