Hollywood is ignoring tween girls. Here's why that needs to change.

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·6 min read

It's tough to be a tween girl, weighed down by pimples, periods, peer pressure, crushes, bullies, schoolwork and other adolescent trauma. It's even tougher to find TV shows and movies that accurately capture those girls' unique lives.

Any parent with a Disney+ or Netflix subscription knows there is a sea of preschool and elementary-age content available to entertain young children with bright colors and loud songs for hours on end. And teen-targeted series and movies are a staple of Hollywood: Some of the most critically-renowned shows and films take place in high school, from "The Breakfast Club" to Netflix's risqué hit "Elite."

But it's a bit harder to find suitable choices for that in-between age, roughly 10 to 14, when girls are in middle school and on the cusp of more mature teen life. These "tweens" are going through one of the most difficult times of their adolescence, layered with the emotional and physical upheaval of puberty. The shortage of representational programming is part of the reason why, when Netflix canceled beloved series "The Baby-Sitters Club" and "Julie and the Phantoms," so many fans – adults and kids alike – were devastated. It's also why critics and many families gravitated to Pixar's latest film, "Turning Red," a metaphor for girls' puberty.

Sophie Grace as Kristy, Vivian Watson as Mallory, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Anais Lee as Jessi, Momona Tamada as Claudia and Shay Rudolph as Stacy in &quot;The Baby-Sitters Club.&quot;
Sophie Grace as Kristy, Vivian Watson as Mallory, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Anais Lee as Jessi, Momona Tamada as Claudia and Shay Rudolph as Stacy in "The Baby-Sitters Club."

Tween girls are one of Hollywood's bigger blind spots, even as their male counterparts have plenty of films and series to turn to for representation from "Boy Meets World" to "Boyhood" to "Shazam." It's a shame, considering it's exactly at this transitional and confusing age that young girls could benefit from seeing their experience reflected. "Girls are expected to go straight from 'Doc McStuffins' to 'Euphoria,'" former "Baby-Sitters" producer Rachel Shukert told Vulture last month.

We need more shows and films that show young girls who they are. And it would help if the TV shows were around for more than a season or two.

Review: 'The Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix will lift you out of your doldrums

"Red" certainly helped young girls to be seen. In the Pixar film, released in March, 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) inherits a family curse that turns her into a giant red panda, all fluff and destruction, anytime she feels an extreme emotion. That her first panda transformation occurs in the midst of puberty, when she begins crushing on boys and forging an identity separate from her mother (Sandra Oh), is no coincidence.

It's not just the idea of puberty turned into such an exquisite metaphor that makes "Red" so infinitely relatable and important for young girls. It's the acknowledgement that their lives and problems are important and worthy that makes the movie so effective: It understands their burgeoning romantic desires, their obsession with musical artists (a fictional boy band called 4Town that inexplicably has five members) and the intensity of female friendships.

The four best friends at the heart of Pixar&#39;s &quot;Turning Red,&quot; voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park.
The four best friends at the heart of Pixar's "Turning Red," voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park.

The pearl-clutching reaction of some parents to the film's treatment of puberty and menstruation was only further proof that we need more films to do the same. There are dangers to not discussing a normal body function that half the population goes through, says Dr. Shawna Newman, director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"Puberty and developmental process, (they're) inevitable," she says. "Not thinking about it, learning about it, or talking about it really puts kids at a disadvantage and certainly girls at an enormous disadvantage."

Period talk: Pixar's ‘Turning Red’ caught some parents off guard, but the film isn't the problem

As for live-action series, "Baby-Sitters" and "Julie" had the ability to connect even more with young girls because each starred tween actresses who look and sound like their target audience.

"It felt unique to have a show about tween girls featuring actual tween actresses and fresh plot lines," Dorothy Loren, a clinical psychologist who works with children and adolescents at Brightline, says of "Baby-Sitters." "When kids see positive media depictions of someone they can relate to, they can actually use the stories presented as a jumping-off point for exploring and solving their own adolescent issues."

"Baby-Sitters," about a group of middle school girls who form a club to make money, featured young characters dealing with juvenile diabetes, divorce and even systemic inequalities. Each episode focused on a different character, her struggles and victories, such as an absent father or feeling like the uncool kid in the club. Each girl felt real and well-rounded, recognizable from the Ann M. Martin books the series is adapted from but modernized for a world with smartphones and social media.

Even with ghosts, "Julie" hits on very real topics. The title character is mourning her mother when the musical fantasy series begins and works through her grief with the help of a rock band of ghosts who help her rediscover her love of music. It's an important message presented with a kicky rock soundtrack and glittery costumes. All of these tough issues are presented in an appropriate, approachable manner in both shows. It's a delicate balance to achieve.

Dwayne Johnson, Mayim Bialik need help: Vote for your TV favorites in 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

When it comes to parenting and screen time, considerably more attention is paid to the potential negative consequences of what kids and teens consume, rather than the positive effects of the best shows and movies.

Much of the TV aimed at tweens is aspirational, featuring older characters and wholesome themes. Disney Channel's "The Descendants" movie series, Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s "iCarly" all fit this category.

And while these kinds of shows are appropriate and entertaining, they don't necessarily achieve the same level of representation.

Madison Reyes as the musically talented Julie in Netflix&#39;s canceled &quot;Julie and the Phantoms.&quot;
Madison Reyes as the musically talented Julie in Netflix's canceled "Julie and the Phantoms."

"Youth who see themselves represented in media are going to feel heard and seen in a way that will allow them to accept all parts of themselves," Loren says.

Gary Marsh, former president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide and now an independent producer working with Disney, sees a lot of good in tweens watching older teens.

"Watching how slightly older kids engage with the world is one way kids ready themselves for the next chapter in their lives," he says via email. "At Disney Channel, we always believed the stories we created were intended, in part, as navigational tools for kids as they grow up."

There are hundreds of TV shows and movies young girls could choose from (or be exposed to) during their tween years. And that's not to mention all the other media they are confronted with, from TikToks to ads to video games. Kids are bombarded with so many messages that it can be a relief to find something safe, inspiring and genuinely entertaining made specifically for them.

But Hollywood makes media for the masses, and it is simply easier (and more profitable) to make something that can work for a broader audience of kids ages 6 to 14. So for every "Turning Red," we lose a "Baby-Sitters" or "Julie."

Puberty isn't getting any easier, but it might feel a little less awkward for a 14-year-old to shop for tampons if they've seen them on their favorite TV show first.

Panda-monium: Pixar's 'Turning Red' tackles female puberty like no other Disney film would dare

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Turning Red,' 'Baby-Sitters': We need more movies and TV about tweens

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.