A turning point for Idaho Senate? Idaho’s ‘moderate’ Republicans targeted in primary

Ryan Suppe
·8 min read
Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Last fall, Matt Edwards, a conservative activist from Hayden, sent all 105 Idaho legislators a pledge.

By signing the statement, lawmakers would promise to support what he termed medical freedom and privacy, election integrity and education freedom. They would also vow not to raise taxes, suppress free speech or support government lockdowns.

“The onslaught of events that occurred in 2020 pulled back the curtain to reveal an escalation of authoritarianism with zero accountability that is no longer ignorable,” Edwards wrote in a column published by the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Only four Idaho senators signed the pledge. Since then, Edwards’ political action committee, Citizens Alliance of Idaho, with help from other deep-pocketed right-wing reformers, has spent nearly $200,000 to promote incumbent senators’ primary election opponents.

The pledge is emblematic of a larger rift in the Idaho GOP over conservative values. Amid a push for activist lawmaking in the House on the coronavirus pandemic and identity politics, the Senate has remained hands-off. As a result, incumbent senators have been targeted by challengers who claim to be more conservative.

Next week’s primary election may well be a referendum for voters to decide the direction of the Senate.

“What do Republican voters want Republican elected officials to do in a deeply Republican place?” said Jeffrey Lyons, a political science professor at Boise State University. “Do they want them to adhere to some of these things like limited state government intervention, or do they want the state government to be more activist in pursuing issues that these individuals think are important?”

COVID-19, ‘woke’ culture remain key issues

A recent campaign ad called Idaho Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, a “liberal” and included a photo of the two-term lawmaker wearing a surgical mask. The man responsible for the photoshopped image, Scott Herndon, a home builder and Bonner County GOP leader who’s challenging Woodward in next week’s Republican primary, doesn’t deny it’s fake.

The mask is meant to send a message, “to suggest that maybe he’s not always Republican,” Herndon told the Statesman in a phone interview. “Maybe his philosophy actually aligns more with the Democratic Party.”

Herndon’s is one of several campaigns that seek to move the Idaho Senate to the right. While primaries often stimulate ideological debates, this year is different. A simmering tension within the GOP boiled over when the Senate blocked House bills aimed at coronavirus restrictions, voting access and identity politics.

“It’s a pretty clear distinction between two different trains of thought in the Republican Party,” said Woodward, a Navy veteran who owns a heavy construction company and hopes to curb property tax hikes in a third Senate term. Woodward pointed to endorsements from anti-abortion and gun rights groups to defend his conservatism.

“I think the Senate has great traditional Idaho values,” he said by phone. “Some of those objections made about bills that have been held up in the Senate, I don’t think they represent the majority in Idaho. We’re looking for stability and long-term predictability.”

Many fresh faces in this year’s GOP primary have attacked incumbents’ record on “medical freedom,” a catch-all phrase that implies the government shouldn’t enforce public health mandates, and “woke” culture or critical race theory.

Brian Lenney, a California transplant making his first foray into Idaho politics, said in a campaign video that Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, “votes like a California liberal.” Lenney criticized Agenbroad for voting in favor of budgets for educational programs that promote a “woke agenda,” “indoctrinating” Idaho kids with “critical race theory.”

“That’s absolutely spun-up, entirely,” Agenbroad told the Statesman by phone.

“Woke” is defined by Meriam-Webster as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Critical race theory acknowledges that racism and slavery of Black Americans “continue to permeate” society, according to the American Bar Association.

Right-wing groups promote challengers

Thirteen of the candidates Citizens Alliance of Idaho supports are running to unseat incumbent senators.

That includes Woodward and Agenbroad, along with Senate Republican leadership: Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley; Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; and Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.

None signed Edwards’ pledge.

“I told him, ‘No, I’m not signing your pledge, I’m going to represent the people in my district,’” Woodward said. “’You’re asking me to blindly follow along with whatever your ideals are, and that’s the same as the Freedom Foundation.’”

Edwards did not return a call from the Statesman requesting comment.

The committee is backing three dozen candidates in total, and all but one — Bryan Smith, a board member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation who’s running to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson — are vying for a legislative seat. Among the candidates the committee has marketed is Eric Parker, the militia leader who gained notoriety for aiding Ammon Bundy’s family in an armed standoff with the federal government.

Lyons said political advertising can be effective, especially during primary elections when voters must choose between two members of the same party who generally align on most political issues.

“There’s no doubt that these groups ... if they’re able to send mailers, help organize yard signs, run radio ads, can really matter,” Lyons said.

In two months, Citizens Alliance of Idaho raised more than $350,000 from a few donors.

Donors include Doyle Beck, also a board member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and SMC Properties, an LLC whose manager, Clint Siegner, is a director at Money Metals Exchange. The silver and gold dealer in the past has backed GOP lawmakers who proposed legislation to invest state funds in gold.

Most of the committee’s money — $232,000 — has come from the Citizen Alliance Political Action Committee, which is only identified by a Dublin, Ohio, address on the Idaho secretary of state’s campaign finance website.

Federal records show the committee is managed by Robert Phillips, who is also the proprietor of HenryAlan, a political accounting and consulting firm, according to Ohio secretary of state records.

Boise State Public Radio first reported the committee’s campaign spending last week. The report noted Edwards has promoted alternative COVID-19 treatments and pandemic conspiracy theories on social media.

For Bruce Newcomb, former Republican speaker of the House and a member of the anti-extremism group Take Back Idaho, next week’s election is a watershed for the Legislature.

“This is a turning point where the likes of Doyle Beck and the (Idaho Freedom Foundation) finally lose some strength,” he told the Statesman by phone. “And we start to reverse what’s been going on the last few years and get back to solving the state’s problems.”

Activism vs. pragmatism

Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently told the Statesman that it’s a law of nature for a body to divide when it grows too large. He was referring to the Idaho Republican Party, which dominates politics in the state, but has cracked under the pressure of the pandemic and partisan strife at the national level.

This year’s primary has highlighted those divisions.

“There is just a lot of energy right now in the Republican Party, and on the right in general, which is in many ways to be expected,” Lyons said. The dial is often turned up in midterm election years within the party that’s a minority in the federal government, he said.

With hardly any Democrats in the local political strata, Idaho Republicans have naturally turned inward, Lyons said.

“So much of the rhetoric and the discussion is about, ‘Are you a fighter? Are you going to fight the Democrats?’ Or, ‘How consistent and true are you to Republican values?’”

A sticking point is how political leaders approach their jobs. Some advocate for a more activist approach — fighting for whatever they label conservative values through lawmaking, Lyons said.

Whereas the governor, who has typically — but not always — aligned with Senate leadership on key issues, such as vaccine mandates, advocates for a hands-off approach — intervening in private business affairs is actually big government, the argument goes.

“I think it’s been construed as being passive, or as being not a true conservative because we’re not fighting,” Lyons said.

Senators say they’re pragmatic about lawmaking. House bills that don’t get traction in the Senate often just have “too many unintended consequences,” Agenbroad said. House Bill 666, for example, which would have held librarians liable for distributing “harmful material” to minors, while backed by an agreeable premise, “missed the mark significantly,” Agenbroad said.

“Putting librarians in jail is not the solution,” he said.

Ultimately, conservatives competing in the primary are more alike than different, candidates on both sides said. The election process is “good for everybody,” Herndon said, “because it sharpens our arguments and ideas.”

And the primary vitriol, while “mean, and vicious, and vindictive,” should make better legislators, Agenbroad said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Shane Wright could be missing piece for Canadiens to return to contention

    The Canadiens aren't ready to publicly commit to drafting Shane Wright, but he would be a strong fit.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Upstart Maritime basketball league hopes to keep women on the court

    The Maritime Women's Basketball Association (MWBA) was made for people like Ellen Hatt. Hatt, a 25-year-old from Halifax, finished her four-year run on the Acadia women's basketball team in 2019. Graduation, however, brought an abrupt end to her basketball career. "It was such an identity for me. But there was no other space for me to go and play," Hatt said. Enter the MWBA, an amateur league founded by former Basketball New Brunswick president Brad Janes. About two years after its conception, M