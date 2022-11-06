Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 6th of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Turning Point Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Turning Point Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 21.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Turning Point Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 5 years was $0.16 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 4.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While growth may be thin on the ground, Turning Point Brands could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Turning Point Brands' Dividend

Overall, we think Turning Point Brands is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Turning Point Brands that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

