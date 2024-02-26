Turner scores season-high 33 points in Pacers' 133-111 win over Mavericks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored a season-high 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat Dallas 133-111 on Sunday night to snap the Mavericks’ Western Conference-best seven-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic finished with 33 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot 47% from the field but allowed Indiana to shoot 56% and make 14 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points and six rebounds for Dallas.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Andrew Nembhard and Haliburton broke the game open midway through the fourth quarter, pushing the Pacers in front 120-102. Dallas, which was within four earlier in the final period, later trailed by as many as 22.

Nembhard and Ben Sheppard scored 15 apiece for Indiana, which has won three in a row to bolster its tenuous hold on sixth place in the East. Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Doncic, who leads the league with an average of 34.3 points per game this season, had 25 in the first half in a matchup against the league’s highest-scoring team. Indiana entered averaging 123.8 points per game.

Neither side led by more than eight in a first half that ended with Indiana ahead 67-60. It was tied at 32 at the end of the first quarter. The Pacers carried a 100-91 lead to the fourth.

Indiana played without starting wing Aaron Nesmith, averaging 12.6 points per game, because of a sprained right ankle.

The Mavericks held out reserve guard Dante Exum (9.2 points per game) but hope to have him back Tuesday after missing a month with knee bursitis.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Continue their four-game road trip Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pacers: Host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Chris Goff, The Associated Press