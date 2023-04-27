Was this Turner Prize list devised by technocrats?

Jesse Darling's 2022 show No Medals No Ribbons at Modern Art Oxford - MAO

No stunts, no gimmicks, no look-at-me antics. After a spell during which the Turner Prize went comparatively doolally – for the 2019 edition, for instance, the £40,000 prize pot was shared between all four artists – the announcement of this year’s shortlist confirms that, following a similarly straightforward and mellow line-up in 2022, the theatrics have been ditched.

Rather, the 2023 list, which is also devoid of crowd-pleasing names – making you wonder whether the Turner is still about honouring excellence in British art, or encouraging those who struggle to win mainstream recognition – nods carefully to various up-to-the-minute tendencies: the use of ceramics, for instance; the ongoing dominance of what the jury offputtingly calls “social practice”; a collective desire to shine a light on hitherto-neglected older artists of colour. As a result, it feels technocratic and a bit tight-lipped – the jury can expect affirmation from their peers, if not the public – but it’s unlikely to engender much passion about who should win.

Now that artists over 50 are eligible, this year’s token oldie is Barbara Walker, who was born in Birmingham in 1964. Anyone who saw Life Between Islands, Tate Britain’s 2021 exhibition about Caribbean-British art, will recall her delicate, touching work, predicated, as she puts it, upon a “love of drawing”: the show included, for instance, three figurative Conté-crayon portraits of living black servicemen overlaying First World War recruitment posters, as well as tender likenesses of her son executed on yellow duplicates of stop-and-search forms issued by West Midlands Police.

There’s nothing esoteric, then, about her affecting, accessible art. But she’s also a tad too traditional, I suspect, for this jury’s taste, and I’d be astonished if she ended up being crowned. Likewise, the musician-cum-artist Rory Pilgrim, whose commission Rafts – which drew upon the experiences of residents from the London borough of Barking and Dagenham, and featured a seven-song oratorio – caught the jury’s eye as “a standout example of social practice”. Hardly a ringing endorsement.

Yet the conceptual artist Ghislaine Leung – who, like Walker, has been shortlisted for a show outside Britain, adding to the impression that the list reflects an international curatorial mindset – is surely a contender, in part because wit is an essential element of her simple written instructions or “scores”. Memorably, the most recent British Art Show featured Leung’s Shrooms (2016), which called for toadstool nightlights to be plugged into every socket of each venue. “Contradictory overtones of playful enchantment, psychedelic excitement, childhood comfort and something slightly sinister” is how the curators, neatly, described the work’s effect. It’s hard to pack so much into such a simple gesture.

Which brings us to the final artist, the multidisciplinary Jesse Darling, whose allusive installations, often based on extensive research into, for instance, the medium of clay, are anything but simple. Darling has been chosen for prominent solo shows at Modern Art Oxford and Camden Art Centre (whose director, Martin Clark, is also a member of the jury), and, I reckon, will win. But should he? Meh: while I’m keen to see how he’ll approach the Turner Prize exhibition at Towner Eastbourne in September, I could reel off other names about whom I feel more excited. For now, colour me indifferent.