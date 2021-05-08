Turner Prize honours art collectives who 'inspire change'

·5 min read
The Array Collective at Pride 2019 (left) and Project Art Works&#39; Siddharth Gadiyar at the Phoenix Art Space
The Array Collective at Pride 2019 (left) and Project Art Works' Siddharth Gadiyar at the Phoenix Art Space

The 2021 Turner Prize nominees are, for the first time, made up of collectives who have helped to "inspire social change through art", organisers say.

Exhibitions have been largely closed over the past year due to the pandemic.

With that in mind, Friday's shortlist contained the names of five groups who continued to work in the community.

Prize chair and Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said it is intended to capture and reflect the mood of the moment in contemporary British art.

'Even more relevant'

"After a year of lockdowns when very few artists have been able to exhibit publicly, the jury has selected five outstanding collectives whose work has not only continued through the pandemic but become even more relevant as a result," he said in a statement.

The efforts - by Array Collective, Black Obsidian Sound System (B.O.S.S.), Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical and Project Arts Works - have included artwork in support of law changes in Northern Ireland, a 24-hour fundraising rave for queer, trans and intersex black and people of colour, and the use of food to help understand the workings of the world.

As well as a lockdown doorstep neighbourhood story-telling campaign and work by a group of neurodiverse artists.

Last year's Turner Prize didn't happen at all due to the effects of coronavirus and it was instead replaced by a fund for struggling artists.

In 2019, the prize pot was split four ways at the nominees' request.

Eventual joint-winners Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Tai Shani and Oscar Murillo said they wanted to make a "collective statement" at a time when there was "already so much that divides and isolates people and communities" - a nod to the fall-out from the Brexit referendum.

This year is the first time a Turner Prize jury has selected a shortlist comprising entirely of artist collectives, who the judges say have all showed "solidarity" with various communities across the UK during a difficult 12 months.

This year's nominees

Array Collective on International Women&#39;s Day in 2019
Array Collective on International Women's Day in 2019

Array Collective are a group of Belfast-based artists whose work tackles issues affecting Northern Ireland.

Their work encompasses performances, protests, exhibitions and events.

The jury commended the way it "fuses seriousness with humour, and addresses contemporary issues using ancient folk imagery".

Recent projects have included public artworks in support of the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, challenging legislative discrimination of the queer community, and participation in the group exhibition Jerwood Collaborate! in London.

A portrait of B.O.S.S. artists
A portrait of B.O.S.S. artists

The English capital is where Black Obsidian Sound System (B.O.S.S.) are based, and they work across art, sound and radical activism.

Formed by and for QTIBPOC (queer, trans and intersex black and people of colour), the group aims to challenge the perceived norms of sound-system culture across African communities In London - through club nights, art installations, technical workshops and a film documenting QTIBPOC nightlife.

Judges praised their live performances - they've put on events at Somerset House - and "their commitment to community", including an online 24-hour fundraising rave.

A portrait of the Cooking Sections artists
A portrait of the Cooking Sections artists

Cooking Sections are the other London-based nominees and they examine the systems that organise the world through food.

Using installation, performance and video, they explore the overlapping boundaries between art, architecture, ecology and geopolitics.

Turner Prize officials applauded the ingenuity of their long-term CLIMAVORE project, which asks questions about how our diet can respond to the climate emergency.

The duo put on a sound, light and sculpture installation at Tate Britain last year, reflecting on salmon farming, as well as an ongoing installation-performance on the Isle of Skye which sees an underwater oyster table turn into a community dining space at low tide.

Gentle/Radical&#39;s Doorstep Revolution
Gentle/Radical's Doorstep Revolution

Over in the Cardiff, Gentle/Radical - made up of artists, community workers, performers, faith practitioners, writers and others - are advocating for art as a tool for social change.

They create real and virtual spaces for communities in Wales to engage with culture, such as the creation a pop-up cinema space showing independent films.

Their ongoing Doorstep Revolution helped people to share neighbourhood stories during lockdown.

The jury admired their "deep commitment" to the hyper-local community of their native Riverside.

Illuminating the Wilderness found Project Art Works on location in Glen Affric, Scotland
Illuminating the Wilderness found Project Art Works on location in Glen Affric, Scotland

Last but not least, Project Art Works are a collective of neurodiverse artists and makers based in Hastings.

Neurodiversity is defined as autistic or other neurologically atypical patterns of thought or behaviour.

They explore art through collaborative practice with, for and by neurominorities - and their work appears in exhibitions, events, films and online.

Their recent film, Illuminating the Wilderness, followed members of the collective and their families and carers exploring a remote Scottish glen.

The jury praised their continuing work at Hastings Contemporary, where passers-by could continue to view work in lockdown by looking through the windows of the closed gallery.

An exhibition of all five Turner Prize nominees work will be held at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry from 29 September until 12 January 2022, as part of the UK City of Culture 2021 celebrations.

The winner will be announced on 1 December.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Yuli Gurriel's career night helps lift Astros over Blue Jays

    Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Saddiq Bey’s biggest motivator - and critic - may be his mom

    Drewana Bey played college ball at UNC-Charlotte, and not long after gave birth to her son Saddiq. As she told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, Mom was at times Saddiq’s harshest critic - and maybe even one of his doubters. But after proving her wrong time and again, she knows at the NBA level that her son is just getting started.

  • Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

    SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season. San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday. Camilo Doval (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee closed out his eighth save with three strikeouts in the ninth. The Giants jumped ahead 4-0 on Posey’s homer in the third inning off starter Blake Snell and Longoria’s two-run hit in the fifth off right-hander Austin Adams. Posey’s opposite-field drive to right was his eighth homer of the year, already exceeding his 2019 total of seven. The six-time All-Star sat out last season due to family concerns caused by the pandemic. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. San Diego pulled even in the sixth. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani entered the inning with a one-hitter, but that evaporated as Trent Grisham belted a two-run homer. Eric Hosmer also clobbered a two-run homer off Sam Selman. Mays was ferried for a lap around the warning track in a classic, aquamarine blue-and-cream-colored 1956 Oldsmobile. Recorded tributes to Mays from numerous celebrities inside and outside of baseball appeared before and throughout the game. A partial list: former President George W. Bush, baseball commissioners Bud Selig (former) and Rob Manfred (current), Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Dusty Baker, Orlando Cepeda, Snoop Dogg, Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader and Mays’ godson, not only taped a video but also was shown next to the “Say Hey Kid” in his suite as public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before the top of the fourth inning. Mays received a cake shaped like a fielder’s glove with a frosting-covered “ball” in the pocket. Said Posey before the game, “When you think of the name ‘Willie Mays,’ it’s almost a mythological type of name. It has the same feeling as a Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler announced the shuffling of San Francisco’s outfield personnel as Mike Yastrzemski left the 10-day injured list and Alex Dickerson went on it. Dickerson was shelved with a right shoulder bruise which he sustained Wednesday at Colorado. Yastrzemski, who missed the Giants’ previous 10 games with a mild left oblique strain, didn’t start Friday but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Kapler said. The Giants also reinstated left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who had been nursing a strained left groin, from the 10-day injured list. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said LHP Ryan Weathers threw a light bullpen Friday and RHP Dinelson Lamet will throw a light bullpen Saturday. The Padres have not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be either Lamet or Weathers. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. UP NEXT The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove opposing Giants righty Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • Canada's Einarson beats China 6-4, qualifies for playoffs at world curling playdowns

    CALGARY — The path to the playoffs was a bumpy one for Canada's Kerri Einarson at the world women's curling championship. Now that she's cleared the hurdle of making the six-team cut, she can leave her uneven 7-6 round-robin record behind and concentrate on getting to the podium. Einarson beat China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning and secured a playoff spot later in the day when Germany lost to Switzerland. Einarson also secured a berth for Canada at the 2022 Olympics. "It's such a relief," Einarson said. "I'm not going to lie. I didn't think it was going to be that stressful, but it was." Canada will play in a qualification game Saturday morning against Sweden. The semifinals are scheduled for later in the day with the medal games set for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur struggled mightily at the start with just one victory in their first six games. They rebounded to get back to the .500 mark and then delivered in their round-robin finale. "We never gave up and we just kept battling out there," Einarson said. "I'm so proud of us and where we have put ourselves -- into the playoffs." Silvana Tirinzoni, the defending champ, needed only eight ends to complete an 8-3 win over the three-player German side skipped by Daniela Jentsch in the afternoon. The first-place Swiss side finished 12-1. Russia's Alina Kovaleva (11-2) and reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden (10-3) also locked up playoff berths earlier in the competition. Denmark (8-5) moved into fourth place and American Tabitha Peterson (7-6) locked up the other playoff spot later in the day. The No. 3 seed Swedes will meet No. 6 Canada in one qualification game and No. 4 Denmark will play No. 5 U.S. in the other. Switzerland and Russia earned byes to the semifinals. The Canadian team put some early pressure on China and it paid off with steals. Yu rubbed a guard in the first end to give Canada a deuce and Einarson stole a single in the fourth. Canada stole another point in the eighth end and ran China out of stones in the 10th to win it. "It's been an absolute roller-coaster," Einarson said of her week. "Sometimes we'd just dig ourselves in a hole and we'd just battle back." At the start of the morning session, Canada was one of seven teams with a chance of earning one of three remaining playoff berths. South Korea's EunJung Kim (7-6), Scotland (6-7) and Germany (6-7) just missed the cut. The rest of the 14-team standings included China (6-7), Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (5-8), Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic (3-10), Italy's Stefania Constantini (2-11) and Estonia's Marie Turmann (1-12). Television and streaming coverage resumed Friday morning. Seven members of the event broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a five-day coverage shutdown and postponement of one session. After repeated negative tests from other broadcast crew members, Alberta Health approved a World Curling Federation proposal to resume coverage with minimal staff for the final three days of competition. Staffers who tested positive remain in isolation and are being monitored by medical officials. Athletes and team officials are staying at a different hotel than broadcast staff. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey represented Canada in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark but didn't make the playoffs. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. Brendan Bottcher represented Canada at the world men's curling championship last month in the curling bubble. He reached the six-team playoffs but lost the qualification game. The women's world championship is the last of seven competitions to be played in the bubble at the Canada Olympic Park venue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021. The Canadian Press