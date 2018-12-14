Turner Motorsport confirms lineup for IMSA GTD-class BMW

Machavern, who won the GTD class in Turner’s M6 at the Six Hours of The Glen this year, will then serve as the team’s third driver for the remaining Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Auberlen, who turned 50 this year, stated: “I am very pleased to race the full 2019 IMSA season with BMW, Turner Motorsport and Robby Foley.

“There are very few things I have not done in a BMW over the last two decades, but this year there is something that has my focus. I am only three victories away from being the all-time leader in North American sportscar victories. Those wins – and the GTD championship – will make for a very good year with my friends at Turner Motorsport."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Added Foley: “Really excited to be back with Turner Motorsport for the 2019 season. The stars have aligned to have the opportunity to contest a full season effort with Bill.

“He's been a huge help putting all this together and helping me develop in the car. I owe a huge thanks to Will [Turner, team owner], BMW, and the entire team for giving me this chance, I'll certainly be working hard to maximize this amazing opportunity.”

Turner himself commented: "2019 has shaped up to be a solid year for Turner Motorsport. We were fortunate enough to put together a solid GTD program with a very strong driver lineup for both the full season and the Rolex 24.

"We really have a winning combination between our M6 GT3, drivers, sponsors and crew."