Turner’s INT seals North Dakota’s win over Northern Colorado

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- Nate Ketteringham threw for 297 yards and two scores and added another on the ground to help North Dakota beat Northern Colorado 45-38 on Saturday.

Kadon Kauppinen gave North Dakota a 45-21 lead with a 7-yard return of a blocked punt but Northern Colorado got within a score with 4:03 to go after 17 unanswered points. North Dakota went three-and-out and pinned Northern Colorado at the 7. Three plays later, Jaxson Turner intercepted a pass to seal it.

Noah Wanzek caught nine passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (6-4). Cam McKinney carried it six times for 105 yards and a 55-yard score to make it 38-21 early in the third.

Jacob Knipp led Northern Colorado (2-9) with 393 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted twice. Jaren Mitchell caught 10 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Milo Hall rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.