Turner injures right hamstring, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-2

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner holds his leg after getting tagged out by Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto during seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Turner limp off the field and left the game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Justin Turner rounded third base and grimaced, grabbing at his right hamstring in a frightening scene for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After promising nights from Yasiel Puig and Hyun-Jin Ryu, the best news for the Dodgers after Thursday night's game was a glimmer of optimism in Turner's diagnosis.

Turner is due for more tests Friday after injuring his right hamstring in the seventh inning of Los Angeles' 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Turner was hurt running from second base to home and hobbled off the field with a trainer and manager Dave Roberts. He is hitting .379 with a homer and 17 RBIs.

''Talking to the training staff briefly, the strength was there still, which is positive,'' Roberts said. ''We'll do some testing, some scans (Friday) morning. To my eyes, it didn't look good coming around third base, but for the strength to still be there right now, to be a little more optimistic.''

Yasiel Puig, batting eighth, hit an 0-1 pitch from Edinson Volquez (0-6) into the left field seats to give the Dodgers a lead in the second inning.

Kenley Jansen entered with two on and two outs in the eighth and struck out all four of his batters for his eighth save. He pitched an immaculate inning, striking out three batters on nine pitches in an inning.

The Marlins (14-26) continued their slide, losing their fourth consecutive game and nine of the last 10.

Volquez allowed five runs in six innings, although he finished well after allowing five runs in the first three innings.

''Everyone comes to the ballpark trying to win,'' Volquez said. ''We'll come back (Friday) with a good attitude and try to win a game.''

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-5) took a grounder off the leg on a ball hit by Justin Bour in the sixth inning. Roberts and a trainer went to the mound, and after a quick conversation, Ryu's night was done. Ryu also got hit by a pitch on his right biceps while trying to bunt in the fourth. He helped his own cause in the third with a double to right and scored from second on Chase Utley's single.

''I think I could've stayed in,'' Ryu said through an interpreter. ''As a result, Hatch (Chris Hatcher) came in and didn't give up a run, so it was the right decision. If you ask me if I could've pitched, I definitely could've pitched.''

Ryu threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits - two of which were home runs. Although he's pitched well, Ryu may soon be the odd-man out in a deep Dodgers rotation.

Justin Bour hit a solo home run to right in the second inning. Christian Yelich homered to left-center field in the third. The Marlins had runners on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but couldn't score.

Adrian Gonzalez was back in the lineup for the Dodgers after being activated from the disabled list with herniated discs in his back. Gonzalez hit a sharp single to right field in the third inning.

JANSEN A HIT

Jansen seemingly did everything Thursday, even batting in the eighth and getting an infield single, the second hit of his major league career.

THAT LEFT A MARK

Volquez and Ryu are good friends, even after Volquez hit Ryu with a pitch. Volquez said he apologized to Ryu after. Volquez was with the Dodgers for part of the season in 2013.

''He sent me a picture,'' Volquez said. ''He's a good friend of mine since we were with the Dodgers. I said sorry and he sent me pictures (of the arm). He'll be OK.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tom Koehler (bursitis right shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. ... LHP Wei-Yin Chin (arm fatigue) traveled with the team to Los Angeles, and doctors are discussing his situation and options.

Dodgers: INF Logan Forsythe (toe, hamstring) is nearing a return, possibly Sunday but more likely Tuesday after the team's day off Monday. ... RHP Kenta Maeda (left hamstring tightness) will throw four innings tomorrow in a rehab start in Class A Rancho Cucamonga and is expected to make his next start next week against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Justin Nicolino (0-0, 1.50 ERA) threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut at Dodger Stadium last year. Nicolino has made one start since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. He had a quality start against the Braves, allowing one run in six innings.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (4-0, 2.27 ERA) is coming off earning NL player of the week honors after pitching 11 scoreless innings and striking out 21 during that stretch. In his last start he recorded his fourth-straight win after six scoreless innings at Colorado. He's the only Dodgers starter without a loss this season.

